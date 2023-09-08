Christina on The Coast has married several times before meeting Josh Hall, her current husband. She stars on her own HGTV show but used to co-host Flip or Flop with her ex, Tarek El Moussa. So how many times has Christina on The Coast been married and how old is she?

Longtime viewers of Christina On The Coast will remember when she continued to appear on the show, Flip or Flop, with her ex, even years after they had divorced. And it’s not just renovating homes that fans weigh in on, but Christina Hall’s love life. We looked into what happened with her ex-husbands.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

How many times has Christina on The Coast been married?

Christina has been married three times. She tied the knot with her second husband, Ant Anstead, in 2018. Her short-lived marriage with Ant came to an end in 2021. However, she swiftly found love again.

She then tied the knot with Joshua in April 2022. However, her longest marriage was with Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2018. They starred on Flip or Flop together during and after their marriage.

Christina and Tarek’s daughter was born in 2010 and their son was born in 2015. She later gave birth to her son, Hudson, who she shares with Ant, on September 6, 2019.

How old is Christina Hall?

Christina is 40 years old. Born Christina Meursinge Haack on July 9, 1983, she is a mother to three children. In 2005, she first met Tarek while the two were working as real estate agents at Prudential.

She then ran the real-estate agency Tarek and Christina: The El Moussa Group with her first husband Tarek in Orange County, California. They were then commissioned to co-host a new show, Flip or Flop.

Since then, Christina has hosted three shows, including two of her own. Fans have been wondering how many children she has, which includes Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Who is the HGTV star married to?

Christina On The Coast is married to Josh Hall, who has become a stepfather to her three children. Josh is a realtor who used to be a police officer who first said “I Do” to Christina in April 2022.

On September 3, 2022, the couple married a second time in Hawaii. Their relationship began in July 2021, and it wasn’t long before the couple got engaged that September.

Joshua, 42, is a licensed realtor in Texas, specializing in the Greater Austin and the surrounding Hill Country area. He works with the firm Spyglass Realty. Christina sees “forever” with her husband.

