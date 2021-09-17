How much does Tarek make on Flipping 101, HGTV?











A successful real estate agent, Tarek El Moussa found fame from his reality shows, Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa where he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip.

Of Moroccan descent, El Moussa was born and raised in Buena Park, California, and received his real estate license at just 21 years old!

Tarek El Moussa’s relationship status

He was married to Christina Haack whom he hosted the HGTV show ‘Flip or Flop’ with he filed for divorce in 2017 after eight years of marriage citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. They share two children: daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James.

He is currently in a relationship with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young who is a real estate agent and the star of Selling Sunset. They are planning their upcoming nuptials which Tarek revealed is way “over-budget” but how much is the star worth?

THE BIDDING ROOM: Meet Melissa Downhill from The Bidding Room: Instagram, age and family!

How much does Tarek make on Flipping 101?

Now, we know everyone absolutely loves HGTV’s property shows but did you know that Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa received 17 million views for the first 10 episodes!

We're Here | Season 2 Official Teaser | HBO

In the early seasons of Flip or Flop, Tarek earned a decent $10,000 per episode which worked out to around $130.000 per season, but as the show became more popular the pay he received per episode rose to a whopping $40,000 which amounts to a hefty $600,00 per season.

For Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, he earns an estimated $50,000 per episode. Imagine how much house renovating you could get done with that amount of money!

What is Tarek El Moussa’s net worth?

Try not to flip out but Reality Titbit did some digging and found that the HGTV star is worth an estimated $10 million!

Flip or Flop debuted on HGTV in 2013, so he has been raking in the money since then. Not only that, he even got his own show on the network, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa which aired in 2020.

He is also a published author releasing his self-help book, Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles into Opportunities- No Matter What Comes Your Way.

Tarek’s ex-wife Christina is also worth a substantial sum with the star raking in $12 million from her property shows.

REVEALED: Flip or Flop: What is Christina Haack’s net worth? HGTV salary revealed!

WATCH FLIPPING 101 WITH TAREK EL MOUSSA ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK