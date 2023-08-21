Chip and Joanna Gaines’ children have played an important part in the Fixer Upper couple’s 20-year marriage. So, how old are the Gaines’ kids in 2023? They’ve “grown up so much,” say fans.

The HGTV couple has five children who all joined their dad, Chip Gaines, in raining a marathon recently. Chip and Joanna have two sons and two daughters. We looked at the kids’ remarkable glow-up.

How old are Chip and Joanna Gaines’ children?

Chip and Joanna’s kids in 2023 include Drake, 18, the eldest child. Ella is 16, Duke is 14, Emmie is 13, and their youngest child Crew is four. Drake has left the family behind to go to college!

In May 2023, Joanna wrote of Drake: “It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps…but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma (!!).”

She added of her son, who plays baseball at college: “We were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known. We’re so proud of you, Drake.”

How old are Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Chip and Joanna are both 45 years old. They have five children, a show on HGTV and Magnolia Network, and recently announced they have opened their new Waco hotel for reservations.

From Wichita, Kansas, United States, Joanna had her first child, Drake, when she was 27. Their youngest, Crew, was born when she was 40, who was born via an unexpected geriatric pregnancy.

They welcomed Crew on June 21, 2018. “It wasn’t something I could have anticipated. But being pregnant and ‘forced’ to slow down has been a gift,” she wrote in The Magnolia Journal.

Their kids have ‘grown up so much’

Since following Chip and Joanna Gaines’ kids, HGTV viewers cannot believe how fast their children have grown up in 2023. When they embarked on a marathon recently, fans said they’ve “grown up so much.”

One longtime viewer said: “Go, go! He has grown so much!❤️.” Another penned: “He’s [Crew] adorable! Growing up fast too, guess I should say, time is really going fast!”

“I just love how Chip & Joanna’s children are incorporated into each show. They are an amazing family!” wrote a fellow Fixer Upper fan on Twitter. Another said: “Omg, Drake looks like a grown-up!!!!

