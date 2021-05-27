How to get on Property Brothers Forever Home - application process explained!











As HGTV brings out a new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home, there’s no doubt fans will wonder how to get on the show themselves.

Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott find couples who are settled and want to completely remodel their homes to fit their families’ needs.

They show the couples newly-renovated homes to help them decide what they love and hate, before using 3D graphics to bring their ideas to life.

For those watching, and want to see themselves on the show, we’ve got the lowdown on how to appear on Property Brothers: Forever Home.

How to get on Property Brothers

HGTV allows interested homeowners to apply for the show.

Those wanting to take part can head to the website, where the Scott brothers are looking for families in the Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

If you are successful, the show states that you can get the following:

A top notch design and renovation done by Jonathan, Drew and their incredible team

A major renovation completed over an accelerated 6-8 week timeline

Ability to hand over permitting, sub trades, designs, etc

Renovation opportunity to work with experts

How to qualify for Property Brothers

Although the application can be put in by anyone, there are several requirements that you have to match to start the process.

Here’s how to qualify to go on Property Brothers Forever Home:

Own a home in the Los Angeles area and surrounding neighborhoods, which has potential to be forever home regardless of duration

Have a renovation/design budget of at least $70K

Be willing to move out of your house for the duration of the renovation/shoot (approx. 6-8 weeks)

Be available for around 8 days of shooting over a 6-8 week period

It doesn’t matter how long you have lived in your home, whether that’s 60 days or 60 years, as long as you see it as a possible forever home.

Do Property Brothers clients get paid?

No, homeowners on Property Brothers do not get paid

The buyers own the property and pay for the remodelling, but the show can provide $20,000 to $25,000 worth of cash and furnishings.

Drew and Jonathan do not charge for their services.

As mentioned in the requirements, each family needs to have at least $70K to spend on the renovation and design.

