Is Adam Hess still living in his 100 Day Dream Home? 2022 update

100 Day Dream Home is the only show on television where viewers watch houses get built from scratch in just 100 days. However, these houses aren’t your everyday home, as cast members featured on the show approach Mika and Brian to help them build their ultimate dream house – and the results are pretty spectacular.

With their expectations high, Mika and Brian never disappoint. Adam and Julia Hess featured on the show last year, and Reality Titbit has done some digging to explore what the pair are up to in 2022 and if they are still in their dream home.

Adam Hess on 100 Day Dream Home

Adam Hess appeared on 100 Day Dream Home during the first season of the show with his wife Julia. The pair required help from Brian and Mika to create their ultimate dream home.

Prior to their time on the show, Adam and Julia had been moving house every year for the past 13 years with their two young children. When they finally decided to settle down, they chose a 1970’s lakefront house in Florida.

However, as they chose an old home in a flood zone, this was a recipe for disaster. Mika and Brian helped Adam and his wife transform the house into a safe home for their family, by elevating the home and providing high ceilings.

What is Adam up to now?

As of 2022, Adam is the Vice President at CW Boss at Cyndeo Wealth Partners.

He states in his LinkedIn bio that he has been a regular writer for multiple basketball industry-related sites and has been involved with many youth basketball camps. Adam also explains that he and Julia still live in St. Petersburg with their two daughters, Emily and Lexi, which is the home that viewers saw on HGTV.

Neither Adam nor Julia are public on social media, so no updates on their daily lives can be provided at this point.

Viewers react to Adam and Julia’s renovation

Adam and Julia’s home has gone down in 100 Day Dream Home history – and we’re hardly surprised.

The HGTV stars transformed the home from ancient to modern and sleek, and viewers couldn’t get enough. Fans of the show were quick to comment on Brian and Mika’s work on HGTV’s YouTube video.

One viewer wrote: “Mika and Brian are really talented. I love how they take pride in their work”. Another said: “That’s a beautiful home. They did a great job”.

