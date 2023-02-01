Alison Victoria mainly keeps her love life out of the public eye, leaving us wondering whether the HGTV host is still married, single, or dating a partner and if she’s still with her husband.

Victoria is a seasoned interior designer and television host. She rose to fame after her appearance on the HGTV series Kitchen Crashers. This was where she met and worked with her ex-business partner Donovan Eckhardt for the first time.

Since then, Alison has achieved a lot – from landing her own series, Windy City Rehab, to opening her own business consulting firm Alison Victoria Interiors.

Let’s take a closer look at Alison Victoria’s life and if the star is still married to her husband.

Is Alison Victoria still married to husband Luke Harding?

Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for FlatIron Crossing

Alison Victoria was reportedly married to Luke Harding, an insurance agent from Chicago. As per Meaww, Victoria told Chicago-based magazine Chicago Splash that the pair met on Match.com in 2011 and married in 2013.

Harding allegedly proposed to Alison by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, having arranged a midnight picnic in a secluded section of The Drake Hotel’s French Room.

The couple married in November 2013, with 120 of their closest friends and family members in attendance, including Victoria’s late father, who was 82 years old at the time.

While there is only limited information about Harding and Victoria’s relationship status available, she has publicly spoken about other important romantic relationships since then. Harding has not appeared on her Instagram in recent years, suggesting they are no longer married.

People also reported Alison Victoria was allegedly linked to dating someone else, a new partner. So it appears she’s no longer with Luke Harding. Alison credits her long term boyfriend Michael Marks for keeping her stay positive.

Alison Victoria’s fall out with Windy City Rehab partner and co-host

Victoria first partnered with Donovan Eckhardt, a developer, and general contractor, on her first HGTV show Kitchen Crashers. They worked well together and soon entered into an off-screen venture flipping luxury homes together in her native Chicago.

Soon after, they scored and co-hosted, their own show, Windy City Rehab. After the first season, however, things took a turn for the worse. Financial issues hit, along with a lawsuit, and the whole fallout was captured in the second season.

In the September 15 premiere alone, the business partners fought over a failed attempt to get a loan. Victoria found out that the majority of the renovation budget for a stalled project had already been paid out to Eckhardt’s company without her knowledge.

Victoria made the decision to cut ties with Eckhardt, telling PEOPLE that “the writing was on the wall. It was like, ‘I need you to come over to my home,’ and then I let him go.” The aftermath was not easy however and Victoria “would wake up every day and just want to keep the blinds closed and the covers over [her] head,” for a period.

Longtime boyfriend Michael Marks

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Alison opened up about her falling out with Donovan Eckhardt. She referenced her ‘longtime boyfriend, Michael Marks’ and credited him, along with her family, with helping her stay positive.

Aside from this mention, however, Victoria has held her romantic cards very close to her chest. She has given no indication of her relationship status since.

Alison Victoria is using IVF to plan her family

In season three of Windy City Rehab, the host did share details of her IVF journey with viewers. The 41-year-old does not have children, but is the godmother to her friend’s child, Charlie.

In one episode of the show, she shares that she tried to freeze her eggs but the difficult process was unfortunately unsuccessful.

In a confessional, she said: “I really want to have an insurance policy that one day, I can have a family, if and when I’m ready,” Alison said.

“I want to have my own children, and I want to have that option, and I never want somebody to tell me that I can’t.”

However, this is not a substantial indication of the interior design queen’s relationship status.