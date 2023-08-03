HGTV’s Windy City Rehab is back in 2023 with a brand new spin-off series from Alison Victoria. After years of reinventing other people’s houses, the home renovation guru returns to the network with a show all about creating her very own dream home. As Alison returns for another series, fans are asking whether her carpenter, Ari Smejkal on Windy City Rehab, is married.

When it comes to Alison Victoria‘s home renovation projects, it’s her team who really ensures that everything comes together. Alison is the brains behind the operation but the skills of those around her bring her property ideas to life. Ari has been working alongside Alison on the show for over a decade and isn’t just a carpenter, but an artist.

Is Ari on Windy City Rehab married?

Ari Smejkal isn’t technically a married man, but he is taken. He and his partner are in a “domestic partnership” per her Facebook page.

Windy City Rehab’s carpenter and artwork designer is a true family man.

His wife is in the real estate industry and together they are parents to six children.

Ari’s wife, Lara Heffernan, can be found on Instagram at @laraheffernanrealty.

In April 2023, she took to Instagram to wish her HGTV star husband a Happy 60th Birthday.

Windy City Rehab star is retiring

During the August 2 episode of Windy City Rehab, Ari shared with Alison that he’s retiring.

Ari, who owns Hammer Design in Germantown, Wisconsin, has worked alongside Alison on the HGTV show for 12 years.

When he broke the news during Tuesday night’s episode, many fans said they shed a tear. One commented on Instagram that they were “bawling,” to find out that Ari won’t be on the show anymore.

Alison ‘cherishes’ their friendship

Following Ari’s news that he’s retiring, Alison took to Instagram to let her co-star know how much he’ll be missed.

She shared a snap of herself with Ari and wrote: “Oh the places we’ve gone and the spaces we’ve done! What a wild and crazy ride we’ve been on for the last 12 years. Our friendship is the part I cherish the most…”

Alison added that she “can’t wait to see” what “Ari does next,” following his departure from the show.

