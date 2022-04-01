Is Fix My Flip's Page Turner related to HGTV host Egypt Sherrod?













Page Turner is HGTV’s Fix My Flip host, but fans are curious about whether has any links to Egypt Sherrod due to their uncanny resemblance. They have a similar renovating background – but are they actually related in any way?

Egypt has a whopping $6million net worth, which has mainly come from her real estate work and having her own show on HGTV. She is also known for appearing on Rock The Block as well as Married to Real Estate.

Page, on the other hand, is lending her expertise to Southern California’s overwhelmed flippers in new series Fix My Flip. She previously worked on HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville, as she renovated run-down homes with her ex DeRon.

We done some digging to find out if Egypt and Page have any familial links…

Fans notice Page and Egypt’s resemblance

Viewers who tune in for Fix my Flip have noticed that Page reminds them of a certain someone. That person has often been Egypt Sherrod, who HGTV viewers are familiar with for Married to Real Estate and Rock The Block.

Page went axe throwing with her best friend of more than ten years, Joan, who was also labelled by fans as her long lost “twin”. She added that people get them confused, as it seems like they have been “sisters since they were born.”

In perhaps an ironic replacement, Page’s new show on HGTV has replaced the previous Thursday night slot in which Egypt’s series with her husband DJ Mike Jackson was filled.

A fan wrote: “What about the other show? Now they have something else in your place. You need your show too.“

Another said: “Ok I don’t think Page Turner is acting like Egypt Sherrod. I do think that b/c they’re both southern women they have near identical mannerisms.”

Is Page Turner related to Egypt Sherrod?

No, there are no confirmations from Page or Egypt about being related. Although they have similar mannerisms, this does not mean they are related. Plus, as they both work for HGTV, they likely would have revealed this if they were!

They do follow each other on Instagram, but that will be down to working for the same network. It’s no doubt they would have had some connection or a brief meeting in the past – due to working in the same industry.

Most fans have put down their similarities to the fact they are both southern, despite some viewers claiming that Page is purposely acting in the same way as Egypt. She has been open about her sister Tewan Sherrod, but no other siblings.

Ok I don’t think Page Turner is acting like Egypt Sherrod. I do think that b/c they’re both southern women they have near identical mannerisms — Luculent 🇭🇹 (@ThaKingzLane) February 23, 2018

HGTV hosts: Their backgrounds

Egypt was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but is based in Atlanta, Georgia. While it is unconfirmed, she appears to be of mixed ethnicity and taken to social media many times to share photos with her family.

She shared a photo to Instagram in 2021 showing four generations of her family. Speaking to Hello Beautiful in 2012, she said that one of the first women she looked up to as a child was Oprah Winfrey.

The HGTV host said: “She was one of the most visible women of color on national TV, and that gave me a sense of pride.“ However, Page’s home state is California, but her previous base was Nashville which became a big part of her life.

The reality TV star moved to the infamous city when she was 27 and stayed there until she was 46. Originally though, Page was born and raised in Los Angeles, which is more than five hours away from Egypt’s Philadelphia roots.

She is also of mixed ethnicity and is African-American. Page is the daughter of an African father and American mother, who are both said to be well-known opticians working in Nashville.

