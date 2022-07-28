











Fixer Upper fans want to know if the HGTV show is on Hulu in 2022. The series sees married couple Chip and Joanna Gaines renovate all kinds of houses in Waco, Texas. Fixer Upper first came to screens in 2013 and since then, Chip and Joanna have gone on to have spin-off shows, too.

Much like Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier rose to fame on HGTV and have their own store – Laurel Mercantile Co, Chip and Joanna also have their very own Magnolia Market. The two have become synonymous with home improvement. So, let’s take a look at whether Fixer Upper is on Hulu and where fans can stream the show…

Is Fixer Upper on Hulu?

Yes, Fixer Upper is available to watch on Hulu in 2022.

Hulu’s subscription costs $6.99 per month after one free month of viewing. This is the most popular subscription option.

However, if you want to watch without ads, it costs $12.99 per month. Subscribers can also opt for Hulu’s most expensive option which includes live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+. The subscription featuring the live TV option costs $69.99 per moth.

All of the Hulu subscription options come with one month’s free trial.

How many episodes of Fixer Upper are there?

Hulu subscribers can not only get stuck into Fixer Upper’s most recent season, but every single episode of the show is on the streaming service.

Season 1 aired in 2013 and the last season of the show, 5, aired in 2018.

There have been 79 episodes of Fixer Upper made to date.

Chip and Joanna are back in 2022

As well as having five seasons of Fixer Upper under their belts, Chip and Joanna have also starred in spin-off series of their HGTV show.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home was a new show to the network in 2021.

As per Joanna’s Instagram page, the couple hosted another show, The Silos Baking Competition, which aired in June 2022. The show airs on Magnolia Network, Food Network and is available to stream on Discovery Plus.

