Is Heather Rae El Moussa pregnant after ‘The Big I Do’ wedding to Tarek?











Rumors surrounding whether Heather Rae El Moussa could be pregnant are doing the rounds, after fans watched her tie the knot with HGTV star Tarek. We debunked the rumors to find out what’s happening.

The Selling Sunset cast member’s relationship to Flipping 101 host Tarek El Moussa has been well-documented, on screens and in the public eye of social media. They even shared their special day on the HGTV network!

Since their wedding aired, fans have been scrambling to find out if Heather has fallen pregnant or not, an assumption many make when someone puts a ring on it… We explored those rumors below.

Why do fans think Heather could be pregnant?

Heather posted a photo on Instagram just hours ago [on December 24th] of her and Tarek touching her stomach.

They are looking at each other lovingly in the photo, while she has one hand on his leg. She captioned the photo: “The face you make when you get all the holiday shopping done right on time for Christmas.”

Several seemed to expect the caption to be a pregnancy announcement, but this is not the case.

Many had questions about a possible “baby bump” in the comments. As Tarek and Heather’s hands were rounded, it gives the impression of one. One wrote: “I thought with your hands where they were this was a baby bump pic.“

Is Heather Rae El Moussa pregnant?

No, Heather actually shared on her stories on the same day that she is getting her eggs checked. She took fans on her appointment as she prepares to get her eggs frozen in January.

So while she is not currently expecting, it looks like Tarek and Heather are getting prepared to have a family in future.

She said:

I’m actually on my way to my fertility doctor today to get my eggs checked, my bloods tested and an ultrasound done to see where I’m at as a woman, and as Tarek and I talk about starting a family.

Heather added that in the past, she has had “low fertility and low egg count”, but added that last time she went through this process she had six healthy eggs.

Co-star Maya Vander told US Magazine that she thinks Heather will be the next Selling Sunset cast member to get pregnant. She said: “At first, Heather wasn’t really into [having kids], but now I think she’s becoming more into it.”

Do Heather and Tarek already have kids?

Heather helps Tarek raise two of his children – daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, from his previous marriage to Christina Haack. The Selling Sunset star often refers to herself as their “bonus mom”.

The newly-married couple are also dog parents to a pug called Bugz.

In October, they began talking about having a baby of their own. She told People: “To create something with him, that’s ours, together… I feel I would regret it if I didn’t.”

Heather, who is due to turn 35 next year, does not have any children yet. She also revealed that Tarek had told her he didn’t want more children when they first met. At the time, she told him not to worry.

However, it looks like things have changed now that they are married!

