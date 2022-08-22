











HGTV’s Hometown sees married couple Erin and Ben Napier renovate clients homes, but questions about how genuine the show is are on the rise. Plus, how long will viewers have to wait until the 2022 season?

Fans admit to watching the home series purely to forget about the real world. So it’s no wonder that people are no wondering whether it is scripted or not while the couple renovate properties in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

First-time buyers, young families, and adults wishing to live closer to grandchildren are usually on their clientele list. Let’s look into whether the renovation show is fake or not, and when we can expect to watch new episodes.

Photo by Meggan Haller for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Is HGTV’s Hometown real or fake?

Hometown is a real renovation series hosted by real-life married couple Erin and Ben Napier, who met at college. The couple’s existing furniture is used in the final reveal, but anything custom-made by woodworker Ben can be kept.

However, most of the staged items are taken back unless homeowners are willing to pay an extra fee, and often come from the duo’s real store Laurel Mercantile which hires employees, which can be paid a visit by fans.

Several items are also on loan from local shops, too. And yep, their jobs as a woodworker and in Erin’s case, a designer, are totally real and are careers that they each done way before their HGTV debut.

Hometown Takeover returns in 2023

People reports that Hometown Takeover season 2 is set to air in early 2023. The HGTV show “will include six episodes and a still-undisclosed number of makeover projects”, which has already been filmed.

Erin wrote on Instagram that they will be based in Fort Morgan, Colorado, for the upcoming season. The duo announced to the town that the place is set to be featured there as a surprise.

Fans were buzzing about the announcement. One wrote on Twitter: “OMG! I can’t wait for season 2. I didn’t think there would be another! #HGTVHomeTown we love y’all!” Erin and Ben will appear with HGTV couple Dave and Jenny Marrs.

Erin and Ben to appear in Christmas film

During the wait for Hometown Takeover, viewers can watch Erin and Ben appear in festive film A Christmas Open House on November 11th on Discovery+. It is one of four scripted movies, showing they can do reality TV AND acting.

A fellow HGTV star from Love It or List It show, Hilary Farr, will also be making a cameo in one of the Christmas movies. In A Christmas Open House, main character Melissa wants to spend a portion of her budget on a few custom projects.

Created by a unique couple, Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier), who are gifted at small town home restoration and appreciate the legacy of a family home, are there to help her out – just like on HGTV!

Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder – like Ben in real life – and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices, just like her actual day job.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

