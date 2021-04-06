HGTV: Is Mike Pyle married? Inside Out host's partner and family explored!











Inside Out co-host Mike Pyle appears on the HGTV show alongside Carmaine Sabatella. The question is, who is Mike Pyle’s wife?

It’s not just the one series they will be hosting, as they will also be judging the second season of HGTV’s renovation series Rock The Block.

Having rated the contestants’ main outdoor spaces, viewers are now questioning whether Mike is married, and what his personal life is like.

So, putting aside the Inside Out show, which sees him use his landscaping skills to transform homes, let’s get to know Mike…

Who is Mike Pyle?

Mike is a landscape designer, consultant, and co-host of HGTV’s Inside Out.

He has worked in the landscape field for over 15 years, who now lives in Orange County, California, after several years in Palm Springs.

Aiming to “design a beautiful and functional space for any project”, he has transformed multiple backyards and garden spaces for clients.

Is Mike Pyle married?

No

However, Mike is in a relationship with Lizzy Farag.

It doesn’t look like either of them wear rings on their married fingers, and there is no sign of any wedding photos on their Instagram profiles.

Now living in San Clemente, California, after grown up in Alexandra, Virginia, Lizzy currently works as an Emergency Room RN.

Meet Mike Pyle’s wife and family

Mike and his wife met in 2018, and later got a dog called Steve, who they still had when Lizzy fell pregnant.

Steve passed away in October 2019, to which Lizzy said their hearts “may never be the same”. The family now have a Frenchie dog called Steeler.

They also have a one-year-old daughter together!

WATCH ROCK THE BLOCK ON HGTV EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM AND INSIDE OUT ON HGTV FROM MONDAY APRIL 26 AT 9 PM

