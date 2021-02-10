









Is Selling the Big Easy cancelled on HGTV? The series has been praised by a number of viewers on Twitter, so let’s consider its current situation.

The past year hasn’t exactly been good for most of us. In fact, it’s pretty much been one big disaster.

However, we’ve all had to take comfort in the little things and it’s safe to say that television has been quite the saving grace during these troubling times.

The likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime have invited us to escape inside new worlds courtesy of some exciting shows. On the other hand, escapism doesn’t always have to be provided by genres from sci-fi to fantasy.

Sometimes, it’s nice to curl up on the sofa and lose yourself in an hour of reality TV.

Well, it’s usually a little more than that!

HGTV offers reality TV to those more interested in real estate and home improvement.

Their latest show is Selling the Big Easy…

Brittany Picolo-Ramos on Selling the Big Easy

The show’s host – Brittany Picolo-Ramos – spoke with The Advocate about how long she has been in the business:

“I’ve been in the business for seven years going on eight. I started a real estate team called The Picolo-Ramos team with my husband [Marco Ramos] back in 2015, and we had a lot of success over the years. In 2019, we decided to launch our own real estate firm, Godwyn & Stone.”

Moving forward, she also addressed how the idea for the show came about: “I got a call from a friend who stages homes saying that HGTV wanted to use one of my listings on their show about home staging.”

She then spoke with the executive-producers and later at a restaurant she left them feeling rather impressed: “I love to make people laugh, so I was joking around with them and one of the producers said, ‘Oh, you’re so funny!’ and I replied, ‘I know, I should have my own show’ And she agreed! She made a few calls and here we are!”

Which would you choose: Lakeview House 🆚 Bayou St John House? 🤔 Reply with your pick and don’t forget to tune in to two back-to-back episode of #SellingTheBigEasy tonight starting at 9|8c. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NuyCFJyPcX — HGTV (@hgtv) September 25, 2020

HGTV: Is Selling the Big Easy cancelled?

No, there is currently no news regarding the cancellation of Selling the Big Easy on HGTV.

The series premiered on Friday, September 11th, 2020 and is made up of 14 episodes in total.

Regarding potential cancellation, it is likely that the network will review the show’s fate at some point this year.

Brittany Picolo-Ramos addresses show’s fate

Brittany Picolo-Ramos regularly receives comments from her followers who keep asking whether the show will return for a second outing.

One thing is clear – she is excited to bring back the series as much as viewers at home! Guess the show needs to get the green light by HGTV.

One fan asked: “I hope to see y’all on my TV again!” to which Brittany responded: “Me too!”

Responding to another follower, she said that there isn’t an announcement about season 2 “yet” but many fans hope that series 2 is already in the talks with HGTV.

“I couldn’t announce anything until the network gave us the ok,” Britanny explained in another comment.

