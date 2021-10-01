Is Tarek El Moussa remarried and what does his partner do?











HGTV host Tarek El Moussa has been in the spotlight for years. Fans are wondering if he ever got remarried, and what his partner does.

He was previously married to Christina Haack, who stars on HGTV’s show Flip or Flop alongside him, until they got divorced several years ago.

Since then, his fans have been wondering if Tarek has gotten remarried, and what his partner Heather Rae Young does for a living.

She often stars on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa with him, leaving viewers to question her career and whether they are married.

Is Tarek El Moussa remarried?

Not yet, but Tarek is due to be remarried in just a few weeks.

He was previously married to Christina Haack, who he has two children with, from 2009 to 2018.

Tarek then met Heather Rae Young in 2019, who he got engaged to on the one-year anniversary of their first date in July 2020.

Due to be married to Heather very soon, Tarek has not yet remarried (at the time of writing), and did not marry anyone after Christina.

I was watching Christina on the Coast with Christina Haack from Flip or Flop. I just realized she got remarried less than a year after divorcing Tarek & she’s now divorced again.



And she filed for divorce both times. — Sade B. (@TheJadedOne2021) June 11, 2021

What does Tarek’s partner do?

Tarek’s partner Heather Rae Young is a real estate agent.

She is best known for appearing on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, working for the Oppenheim Group, owned by twin brothers Jason and Brett.

The property star is just as involved in homes as Tarek, who gives advice to real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful renovation.

Heather is also an influencer focusing on home decor, wellness and lifestyle on her Instagram page, which can be followed at @heatherraeyoung.

So is Heather gonna be apart of this show? #Flipping101 She’s sweet on #SellingSunset — Gary (@GaryTylone) October 10, 2020

Tarek and Heather’s wedding

Tarek and Heather’s wedding will be televised on a special show on Disney+, which is set to air on Discovery+ in December.

However, they are actually getting married in a few weeks, which Tarek revealed on September 17th.

Tarek’s 11-year-old daughter Taylor Reese is going to be the head bridesmaid, flower girl and head maid of hour.

While his son Brayden James, six, will be their ringbearer!

Tarek and Heather decided to change their wedding location from Mexico to California, just months before the big day, due to traveling concerns.

They have not revealed their exact wedding date, but recently celebrated with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Palm Springs.

