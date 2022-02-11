Jeff the contractor is still flipping houses for a living











After HGTV’s, Flip or Flop OG couple, Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their divorce this week, it has got fans reminiscing about the show and its iconic moments from older series.

Who remembers when flip or flop actually flopped? In the whole duration of the HGTV series, the show has been a huge success apart from back in Season 3 when contractor Jeff Lawrence led the project that lost the gang a whole lot of money.

Jeff is still busy contracting and flipping houses and is also taking his time to enjoy his life and embrace it more now he is getting older. If you want to find out more about what happened to Jeff Lawrence, keep reading.

I love when I’m watching flip or flop and they act like Jeff intentionally costing them money 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B2Z9KDttUB — Ashley Hutson (@huta15n) January 7, 2022

Jeff’s major “flop”

Though the actual renovation was led by couple Tarek and Christina, Jeff was the manager of the project at the time. The renovation was in Buena Park, California and the episode was the 38th of the 3rd season – titled “Big Lot, Little Flop.”

The couple purchased a whopping $270,000 property which was very small and run down, but had a huge outdoor space and great potential.

The pair put in a huge $105,000 into the project at the time but blew away the budget on renovating issues on the property. The closing costs of $26,000 with $400,000 put the team way into the red.

This was Jeff’s only flop throughout the entire series but he is still holding onto the memory today.

Jeff is still contracting

Jeff is still a prefered contractor for Flip or Flop and is still enjoying his career. However, Jeff has made it clear that he wants to embrace life more and see new things now he is older.

He recently travelled to Tanzania to go on a safari through the Serengeti with his mom and sister. He has been documenting his journey on his Instagram and has experienced some pretty incredible things already.

One post showed his first camp shop and explained that already he had seen giraffes, buffalo, zebra, warthog, gazelle, wildebeest and even tracked an elephant up a creek.

