Jenn Todryk appears on Rock The Block alongside Mina Starsiak-Hawk during season 4. HGTV star Jenn has battled with a disease in her life.

Rock The Block is back in 2023 and there are many familiar faces appearing on the HGTV show.

Season 4 of the competition series features Dave and Jenny Marrs, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, and many more home renovation pros.

While Rock The Block is a returning HGTV show, the network has welcomed some new series this year including Christina in the Country and The Flipping El Moussas.

Jenn Todryk has an autoimmune disorder

Taking to her blog, Jennifer Todryk shared 10 facts about herself.

She explained that she has an autoimmune disorder, writing: “I have Hashimotos. It’s an autoimmune disorder where my body attacks my own thyroid. Basically, hypothyroidism but worse. While it has its struggles, I am very thankful that this is the disease I have, something that can be managed!”

Hashimotos, per Mayo Clinic means: “The immune system creates antibodies that attack thyroid cells as if they were bacteria, viruses or some other foreign body. The immune system wrongly enlists disease-fighting agents that damage cells and lead to cell death.”

Jenn Todryk posted about the disease

As well as writing about her condition on her website, Jenn has posted about Hashimotos on her Instagram page.

In 2018, she took to IG and said that she was “super tired” one day but that she tried to be the best mom she could despite her ill health.

In her post, she explained that being a mom “ain’t easy” and that she did her best.

Jenn added: “But I was present when honestly I felt like I physically couldn’t be…”

She appears on Rock The Block

Although Jenn battles with the autoimmune disorder, she’s built herself a brand, a successful HGTV career, and a family.

Jenn is married. Her husband is Mike Todryk and together they have three children. She often shares snaps of her family on the ‘gram. Fans can follow her at @theramblingredhead.

She has appeared on HGTV’s No Demo Reno since 2021.

In 2023, she’s back on Rock The Block alongside Mina Starsiak-Hawk who is well known for starring on Good Bones.

Mina and Jenn are the judges during episode 2 – Living Room Face Off.

