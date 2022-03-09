Jenny Marrs’ sister Angie is one of four siblings in their family













Jenny Marrs had the opportunity to help sister Angie move closer and renovate her home during the recent Fixer to Fabulous season finale. Her appearance had HGTV viewers asking how many siblings make the Marrs family.

The host has been helping clients make their homes completely brand new, but it was another level of special when both Jenny and husband Dave Marrs renovated her sister and family’s property.

Jenny’s sister, brother-in-law and nephews moved from Colorado to Bentonville, which the show co-host has described as the “biggest blessing to have them close-by” on her Instagram page.

Reality Titbit built up research to find out all about the Marrs family – which includes four sisters!

Who is Jenny’s sister Angie?

Angie Nelson is one of Jenny’s three sisters, who moved from Colorado to Bentonville with her husband and children. Her home was renovated with the help of both Jenny and Dave, as seen on Fixer to Fabulous.

After Angie moved closer to Jenny, the HGTV host wrote on Facebook:

My sister and I haven’t lived in the same city since college and having her family live here in our town is an absolute dream. I’m so, SO grateful. It feels so surreal to have her down the road instead of thousands of miles away.

They both share the same group of friends and often spend time together. Closer than ever, they recently attended their other sister’s wedding and wore purple bridesmaid dresses!

Angie also helped to renovate their parent’s home, which aired on a March 2021 episode.

How many siblings does Jenny Marr have?

Jenny has three sisters. In March 2021, she shared a photo with her siblings. The caption read: “Wedding time! #sisters.” Although the HGTV host tends to keep her family out of the limelight, she gives fans snippets here and there.

As her sibling Angie has moved closer to her, it appears that they see each other the most. And of course, that means two of the Marrs daughters are confirmed as married now, alongside the Fixer to Fabulous star.

Fans were questioning how large her family was after the recent finale episode, when they renovated her home. Jenny’s husband Dave, on the other hand, has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

Wow Jenny and Dave , your sister's house was your Best one ever ! Good job y'all !! #fixertofabulous 👏🏾👍🏾💯😄#fixertofab — HRH Countess Stacie (@HRHStillStacie) March 9, 2022

Get to know the Marrs family

Alongside Jenny’s three sisters, Dave has a brother Matt Marrs and sister Katie. Dave was born into a military family as his father was in the Army. He continues to see his parents all the time.

Jenny and Dave now have five children of their own. After they got married the couple decided to start their family. They always knew they wanted it to be big – and big it was.

The firsts born into the family were their twin boys, Ben and Nate, who are 10 years old. Next is their eight-year-old daughter, Sylvie, who they adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After Sylvie came Charlotte who is six and their last and most recent is their two-year-old son, Luke.

