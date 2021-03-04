Who is Jon Knight from Farmhouse Fixer? Net worth of HGTV's new host!











Jon Knight is fronting Farmhouse Fixer, which sees him transform the spaces into dream places. So, who is he? Where else have we seen him?

For its first ever episode, Jon will show us how he preserves the history of a 280-year-old farmhouse, to modernise the space for current living.

The new HGTV series sees farmhouses go from unliveable to almost unrecognisable, as a result of expert renovations.

With the help of Kristina Crestin, Jon is seen getting down to business on the new renovation series. So, let’s get to know the Farmhouse Fixer host.

Screenshot: Historical Markers, Jonathan leaves a reminder of the families who owned this historic home, Farmhouse Fixer, HGTV

Who is Jon Knight?

Jonathan Knight is a 52-year-old American singer, from Boston.

Now a host on Farmhouse Fixer following 25 years of renovating homes, his background is quite the opposite, as he was in band New Kids on the Block.

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

He was the oldest member of the band, which ended up splitting in 1994, after selling 80 million records worldwide.

After the band broke up, Jon became a worked as a real estate investor living in Essex, Massachusetts.

He has been in a relationship with Harley Rodriguez since 2008.

@JonathanRKnight I just saw that your show starts tonight #FarmhouseFixer I’m sooo excited for you!!! I can’t wait to watch… #loveyouAlways — Michelle Amy (@BH4everMaa316) March 3, 2021

AMERICAN PICKER: What happened to Frank Fritz? Health explored

Where else have we seen Jon Knight?

If you are a New Kids On The Block fan, it’s likely you would have seen Jon return to the band for a reunion in 2008.

Then in 2011, Jon appeared on MTV reality series True Life to help a fan suffering from panic disorder, as he has generalised anxiety disorder.

Jon also starred on CBS’s Amazing Race alongside his partner Harley in early 2015, where they placed ninth.

TLC: Who is My Feet Are Killing Me surgeon Dr. Brad Schaeffer?

Meet Jon Knight on Instagram

When it comes to his relationship, he seems very loved up, as he calls Harley the “love of his life” on his profile.

With at least 265,000 followers, Jon is still a lover of all things New Kids On The Block, as they have a 2021 tour coming up.

It also looks like Jon and his co-host Kristina have become good friends while filming the series, as he regularly shares pictures of them.

When he’s not busy filming and fixing farmhouses, Jon enjoys horse riding!

WATCH FARMHOUSE FIXER ON HGTV EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK