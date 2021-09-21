What is Christina Haack's fiance Joshua Hall's age?











Christina Haack has just announced her engagement to Joshua Hall, which has led fans to wonder how old her new fiance is.

For her third marriage-to-be, Christina has sealed the engagement deal with her beau Josh in the romantic setting of Montage Los Cabos.

Josh put a ring on the HGTV host, who co-stars on HGTV’s show Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, leaving fans confused.

For those wondering how old Josh is, Reality Titbit can reveal his birthday in comparison to Christina’s, as well as his 2021 net worth.

What is Joshua Hall’s age?

Josh Hall was born on September 19, 1980, making him 41 years old.

The engaged couple have a two-year age difference between them. In fact, the question was actually popped on Josh’s birthday!

Christina is the younger one, as she turned 38 years old on July 9, 2021.

Joshua Hall’s net worth

Josh, who is a real estate investor, is reportedly worth $3 million.

He owns a licensed realtor firm called Spyglass Realty in Texas, and spends most of his time buying and selling properties.

The ring given to Christina appears to have several carats and was made by Benny and The Gems, a family business and friend to the couple.

Her ex-husband had his engagement ring to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young made by the same company, which had eight carats!

According to Celebritynetworth, Christina Haack’s net worth is $12 million.

Christina bought a second home in Tennessee for her and her three kids just a few months ago, which was listed for $6 million.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house was listed with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The price was later dropped to $5.495 million.

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall

Christina and Josh have been dating for a while, and it wasn’t long before the question was popped to get engaged.

They made their relationship Instagram official on July 8, 2021, but they were thought to have been dating several months beforehand.

Josh moved to Southern California to be closer to the HGTV star, to the same city where she grew up in as a child.

He was previously married to a woman named Chelsea, until they went their separate ways in 2016.

Christina was formerly married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2017, who she has two children with, before later splitting and marrying Ant Anstead.

The engagement news for Josh and Christina comes just months after she divorced from Ant, as well as filing for joint custody of their children.