Kanye West’s Yeezy Craigslist ad is advertising a Yeezy intern job but fans say the base pay is “terrible.” With the website set to launch any time soon, he’s making a major comeback as he opens a new Yeezy headquarters.

Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband and father of her kids stayed out of the limelight amid his divorce from the reality TV star. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022, before Kanye West married new wife, Bianca Censori, in January.

Now, he’s back in action as he goes on public dates with Bianca and gets back into business action. He lost millions when brands like Adidas dropped him from their payroll, but his own brand, Yeezy, is having a makeover.

Kanye West hosts Yeezy ad on Craigslist

Kanye West’s Yeezy interns ad is on Craigslist, as the new business website is not ready yet. The Craigslist ad states the brand is “Seeking individuals who are organized, detail-oriented, and can think on their feet.”

The ad also says: “Successful candidates will assist with a variety of aspects of the creative and manufacturing process in a collaborative workspace.” It states a wage of $16.04 per hour with the minimum wage in California being $15.50.

Yeezy is also looking for interns in accounting, social media, warehouse logistics, apparel manufacturing, and product development. The job spec claims to be an “exciting opportunity at one of the most innovative operations worldwide.”

Fans say intern pay is ‘terrible’

One fan wrote: “The base pay is typically terrible.” Several others agreed, with another replying: “Nope and nope. 15 per hour is an unethical rate.” However, not everybody thinks there needs to be any payment at all.

“You probably spent 100k on 4 years of college complaining about $15/hour to work for Yeezy lmao,” reacted a fellow Yeezy follower. So overall, fans seem pretty divided over the base pay Yeezy is offering.

Another said: “It’s an internship, not a job, this is an opportunity to help the need… Network, meet people you probably never meet/work with… Almost everyone who’s a part of YZY TEAM is doing their own thing on the side.”

Ye just opened new Yeezy headquarters

As Kanye makes his way back into the public eye, wearing sock shoes and shoulder and shin pads, he has certainly caught peoples’ eyes. Alongside that, he has opened a new headquarters for events and meetings.

His new interns will be working in the LA Apparel factory which is now known as the “second Yeezy base,” separate from the new headquarter, which he is renting out on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Fashion sense is important in the firm, as the job spec asks those applying to send photos of their personal style, while The U.S. Sun revealed that he has hired former American Apparel founder Dov Charney to head up Yeezy.

