Who is Kevin on Celebrity IOU? Meet Gwyneth Paltrow's assistant on Instagram!











Kevin is Gwyneth Paltrow’s assistant, but he is also her “confidante” and “rock”, as well as the focus of her Celebrity IOU project.

The HGTV show has seen several celebrities surprise their friends, such as when Kris Jenner gave her lifelong friend Lisa a home renovation.

Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are there to help each celebrity achieve the desired renovation look, such as for actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

She surprised her assistant Kevin Keating on the July 12 episode. Here at Reality Titbit, we found out all about him, and explored their friendship.

HGTV: Who pays for the renovations on Celebrity IOU?

LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek BridTV 3002 LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek 815996 815996 center 22403

Who is Kevin Keating?

Kevin is a 40-year-old assistant to actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Viewers may recognise him from starring in The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, which launched on Netflix in January.

He has been the inspiration behind some of the products, for example, one of the blazers sold by the clothing brand is called ‘Keating’.

Alongside his assistant role, Kevin has been in the credits for several films, such as Country Strong, Contagion, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

He is in a relationship with a man who can be followed on Instagram, at @hiswayofwalking. He has not provided a name on social media.

Kevin Keating on Celebrity IOU

Gwyneth transforms Kevin’s new condo apartment, based in Southern California, ahead of his move-in day.

To say thank you for his support, she decided to update her best friend’s kitchen, living area and loft space.

The home started off being very outdated, with him unable to spend any money on extra renovations – which is where Gwyneth came in.

She sets out to help with the demolition of the kitchen, re-plastering the fireplace and installing the new iron staircase railing.

And that’s not all – the team also help to give Kevin a more spacious kitchen and a built-in dry bar!

GWYNETH DID THE CELEBRITY IOU THING FOR KEVIN IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/T5oAtXOa7u — lauren ⎊ (@SlLVERFOXRDJ) June 18, 2021

CELEBRITY IOU: Who is Victoria? Age and Instagram of designer!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Keating

Kevin has worked with Gwyneth for 11 years running.

During that time, they have became close friends, with Gwyneth spending more time with him than anyone else.

She now refers to him as her best friend, after he gave up a lot to travel with her while she lived in London.

Gwyneth is thought to set a record for Celebrity IOU when surprising Kevin, as the most tears shed than any other star on the HGTV show!

WATCH CELEBRITY IOU ON DISCOVERY NOW OR HGTV AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK