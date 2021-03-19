Who is Lara Spencer? Children and husband of Everything But The House host!











Lara Spencer fronts new HGTV series Everything But The House. She regularly helps families on the show, so let’s get to know her own.

She meets homeowners wishing to get rid of mess and clutter in their houses, who hope to exchange their items for some cash.

Lara helps participants to find hidden treasures inside their homes – a skill she has already built up on HGTV’s Flea Market Flip.

So, who is Lara Spencer? Who are her children and husband? Let’s unravel the host’s family life to find her own hidden treasures.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Who is Lara Spencer?

Lara is best known for being an American TV presenter for ABC.

She is also a mom-of-two, creator and host of Flea Market Flip, author and producer, so it’s no secret that Lara keeps herself busy!

The 51-year-old is the host and creator of HGTV’s show Everything But Your House, adding to her role as co-anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America.

In addition, she is a correspondent for Nightline and ABC News.

Lara, who grew up in Garden City in New York, USA, also presents the Great American Country channel on Discovery.

Just wait ’til you see how much the vintage Mermaid Purse actually goes for! 🧜‍♀️👛@LaraSpencer is helping homeowners sell #EverythingButTheHouse tomorrow night at 9|8c and 9:30|8:30c. pic.twitter.com/H3tuvTNlp4 — HGTV (@hgtv) March 18, 2021

Who are Lara Spencer’s children?

Katharine and Duff Haffenreffer

Lara’s daughter Katharine is 17 years old, while her son Duff is 19.

She shares her teenage children with her first husband and real estate broker David Haffenreffer.

They had their first child Duff two years after their wedding, but split in 2015 after 15 years of marriage.

Duff is the man who walked her down the aisle during her wedding to her current husband. Lara also appears to be very close to her daughter.

Meet Lara Spencer’s husband

Lara’s husband is American entrepreneur Richard McVey.

He is the chairman and chief executive officer of MarketAxess, a company which operates an electronic trading platform for corporate bonds and other fixed income products.

Richard, who founded the company in 2000, is a father-of-three – to daughters from a previous marriage – who was born in Painesville, Ohio.

He attended Miami (Ohio) University, where he received a B.A. degree in finance, before going on to receive an MBA from the Kelley School of Business Indiana University in 1983.

