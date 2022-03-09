Fixer to Fabulous’ Jenny Marrs is hoping for a “Llama miracle” for Larry













Over the years that HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous has been airing, many viewers of the show have gotten to know Dave and Jenny Marrs, their family and their pets. The series has been airing since 2019 and features home renovation duo and married couple Jenny and Dave as well as carpenter and construction manager Chase Looney.

When it comes to their animals, Jenny and Dave have huge hearts and have opened their home to around 40 pets. Although keeping the animals is likely enjoyable for the family the majority of the time, the HGTV stars have had some bad luck in 2022. So, let’s find out more about what happened to Larry on Fixer to Fabulous.

Jenny and Dave Marrs’ animals

Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs fix up houses in Bentonville, Arkansas. The couple and their family live in a restored farmhouse and they’ve got too many animals to count as per Jenny’s website.

Speaking to viewers about how many animals they have, Jenny Marrs said in 2021 that they have: “Eleven sheep, one alpaca, one llama, one donkey, four dogs, a cat, two bunnies, eight chickens and eight cows.”

The animals are all rescues and some of them were on their last day at the shelter before Jenny and Dave took them in.

Who is Larry from Fixer to Fabulous?

In a 2021 video, Fixer to Fabulous: Meet the Marrs’ Animals, the couple shows viewers around their farm.

The Marrs took a walk to see their dogs, Belle and Jack, who were in the same field as their alpaca and llama. Dave said that he gave Larry the llama to Jenny as a birthday gift.

He added: “Larry is sweet as Larry can be. Unfortunately, Larry fell out of the ugly tree and hit every single branch on the way down.“

Jenny said that Larry likes to be brushed. Alfie the alpaca and the family’s 11 sheep all live alongside Larry in their field.

What happened to Larry from Fixer to Fabulous?

Sadly, in 2022, it looks like Larry isn’t doing so well. Taking to Instagram on March 7th, Jenny said that Larry was in ill-health: “Larry is still fighting. I’ll be honest and tell y’all that I have just cried and cried today. Larry seems to be declining and the advice I’m receiving is pretty bleak.“

Jenny first took to Instagram to share the update on Larry a few days prior and it seems that his illness was pretty sudden.

Dave also took to Instagram on March 7th to say that Jenny and their daughter, Charlotte, are “doing anything they can to save Larry the Llama“.

For now, Jenny writes that she’s “asking God for a Llama miracle” and will likely keep her followers updated with Larry’s condition.

