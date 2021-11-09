









On November 8 HGTV introduced their new renovation show Call the Closer with host Lauren Risley.

This is the first time Lauren gets to show her skills on television as she brings her creativeness to the small screen. In one of her Instagram posts, the reality television host had admitted that the idea to do a show like Call the Closer started three years ago.

Through the episodes, Lauren hopes to capture every moment that takes place in reality to allow viewers a glimpse into what happens when one has to make the big decision of finalizing a home.

Read More: Who is Guy Marlon Dure from Love and Hip Hop Miami?

Who is Lauren Risley?

Lauren is a real estate agent who has her own company named Lauren Risley Realty. She goes by the tagline of “turning houses into future dream homes.”

Lauren’s website gives one an insight into her daily life. Right from countless listening to helping people find their perfect home, the television host has her life busy.

What’s her net worth?

As per Celeb Hook, Lauren has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She has a successful career as a real estate agent and now, as a TV presenter.

Born in the Rockies | Episode Two "Growing Up" Official Trailer | PBS

Speaking more about the upcoming show, Lauren admitted she was excited to let viewers see what she had to offer. She wrote: “This all started 3 years ago with THIS GUY and here we are, tonight the Series Premiere of Call the Closer…”

She continued: “There is so much I can say about Steve and Coolfire but I think I’ll keep it simple and say how truly blessed I feel to have met you! AND not because of Call the Closer but because I have made the most amazing memories and friendships that will last far beyond any TV show. I am so thankful for this opportunity and DANG did we have fun!! Congrats Steve and Coolfire!”

See Also: Amara La Negra’s net worth explored, announces pregnancy

What is Call the Closer about?

The show will see Lauren dealing with some of the most touches and pickest buyers. HGTV further notes that the reality star will “will help her clients navigate the daunting home buying process and break through the barriers that are standing in their way of finding the right house. Then, alongside her talented team, she will guide the new owners through a renovation that will give them the home of their dreams.”

Call the Closer premieres Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.