Lil Jon always wears sunglasses, but have you ever seen the HGTV host without shades? It’s a very rare sight, except for one time when the rapper decided to ditch his usual accessory and go without. He starred in a documentary, which is the only occasion he showed his real eyes in public.

HGTV has brought back Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, the show where the rapper gets his designing head on. Both he and co-star Anitra Mecadon work to transform families’ lives, but there’s one accessory that keeps distracting fans. So, what does Lil Jon look like without sunglasses? We’ve got the details.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Lil Jon always wears sunglasses

Lil Jon is known for always wearing sunglasses, as they are part of his ‘King of Crunk’ appearance. They form his well-known persona including his dreadlocks and teeth grills, as well as his hats and clothing.

His sunglasses have become so famous that Evo previously sold Oakley Lil Jon Signature Sunglasses! After one fan inquired about Lil Jon’s look on New Schoolers, a commenter posted a photo of the rapper posing without shades.

In the image, he squinted his eyes while holding two peace signs in the air. Over on Reddit, a photo showed Lil Jon wearing a cap and gown and a pair of prescription glasses, which he confirmed was him.

See Lil Jon’s eyes without shades

Lil Jon addressed the viral images of him without shades in a 2010 interview with VladTV. The Frederick Douglass High School alum claimed the left picture of a boy with glasses on isn’t him, but the second one of him is accurate.

“The nerdy kid with the cap and gown, that’s me,” he told the outlet. “I was little. But a lot of y’all motherf–kers weren’t too pretty when y’all was in high school, either.” Lil Jon actually became known for his parties at high school!

Lil Jon is known for his teeth grills

It’s not just sunglasses that make up Lil Jon’s crunk persona, but his teeth grills. For years, he was rarely seen without them and wore a custom diamond and platinum grill that is believed to cost $50,000 in 2004.

Now, he tends to show his very pearly whites more often but keeps up his sunglasses appearance. Lil Jon was the “party guy who had the craziest parties at his mom’s house” despite his “high school pictures being lame.”

A classmate commented on the VladTV interview: “This is from your classmate of the same school and graduation year. I remember the parties, bruh, I attended a few. I’m very proud of you Mr. J ‘Lil Jon’ Smith.”

