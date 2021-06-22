Who is Lisa on Celebrity IOU? Met Kris Jenner's bestie on Instagram!











Lisa is set to be shocked when her lifelong friend Kris Jenner, and her daughters Kendall and Kim, surprise her with a home transformation.

The HGTV show Celebrity IOU will be airing the memorable moment when Kris Jenner decided to show her gratitude for friend Lisa Miles.

After her best friend Lisa went though a tough year, Kris decided to create a life-changing outdoor oasis for her, with the help of the Property Brothers.

While the Kardashians are one of the most famous families out there, some may not recognise Lisa, so we had a sneak peek at her Instagram…

Who is Kris Jenner’s friend Lisa?

Lisa Miles is a 40-year-old lifelong friend to Kris, and has been there for her for every one of her memorable moments.

Kris said that, after having a baby, Lisa was the one who was “at her house two days later with dinner for everyone”.

She added that Lisa’s husband passed away last year (the year before filming), revealing that it was “really, really sad”.

Lisa has had an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians before, so some fans may recognise her from the show.

Kris surprises Lisa on Celebrity IOU

Kris gets involved in the entire home renovation design process, from picking the finishes and color palette.

The Kardashians and Property Brothers get to work on creating Lisa an outdoor space which gives the same feel as a resort.

With the help of her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, she surprises Lisa so much that she begins tearing up.

She responds by saying:

With the tragedies that have happened in the last year, I am so excited about the next chapter.

What happened to Lisa?

Lisa recently lost her mom and husband

In the year before filming the Celebrity IOU episode, Lisa went through some tragedies which led to Kris wanting to show her support.

Kris is seen getting teary, revealing that she wanted to give back to the family friend as she felt she needed this “to move on”.

During a KUWTK episode, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian – Kris’ daughters – met with activists trying to clean up the Santa Susana Field Lab, near Simi Valley, California, which burned during the Woolsey wildfires in 2018.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Lisa’s husband “had grown ‘really sick,’ ostensibly from the presence of the toxic site”.

However, it is not known if this is what caused Lisa’s husband’s death.

