HGTV recently showcased its Dream Home 2023 in an annual televised special, but the house’s exact location hasn’t been revealed yet. The property, however, has still got people talking.

The annual contest is one of a kind. It changes the life of a family for the better as HGTV picks one winner who will receive the grand prize.

In 2023, the grand-prize package is valued at over $2.7 million. Additionally, the winner also gets a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 along with the house.

Here’s what the house looks like for those that missed the January 1 special.

HGTV’s Dream Home 2023 is located in Morrison, CO

HGTV’s 2023 Dream Home is located in Morrison, Colorado.

The synopsis of the special reads: “Host Brian Patrick Flynn and designers Breegan Jane and Steve Ford create a sun-drenched, ruggedly elegant home in Morrison, Colorado.”

The property is located just minutes from Denver, and gifts the winner with plenty of nature, culture, and adventure. The house itself is surrounded by mountains and provides a stunning winter view.

Besides the home, the winner also gets a new vehicle perfect for mountain adventures.

A tour of the 2023 Dream Home

The property provides the lucky winner with a Private Hillside Residence. HGTV shows that it’s covered with “Alpine views, and natural textures.”

The front yard has a mix of rockwork, paving stones, and gravel as well as an all-weather bridge leading you to the living space. The outdoor living space has a pergola added to the front yard.

There is a stunning patio with a fireplace in the middle. There’s also a tiny waterfall around the patio area.

There is an outdoor kitchen bar as well. The indoor kitchen is stunning too. It’s open-air with architectural windows, neutral cabinets, and more. The dining room has mountain-inspired textures.

The house also has a custom-made coffee table in the living room made by designer Brian Patrick Flynn and HGTV host Steve Ford. There is a mudroom and pet station in the house too.

The main bedroom has a dark blue and grey theme going on and the bathroom offers a view of the mountain.

It is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home spread across 4,360 square feet, located on the backdrop of the stunning Rocky Mountains.

Check out more details about the house here.

How to enter the contest?

The contest is only open to the 50 US states. The entries will be open from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 23, 2022, until 5:00 p.m. on February 16, 2023.

Those who wish to enter can head to this link and click on ‘Enter the Sweepstakes’ option.

The rules state that no purchase is necessary to enter or win the contest.

HGTV has revealed that entrants need to simply visit their website and complete as well as submit the online entry form.

HGTV fans react to the house

HGTV fans have had their say about the hillside residence on Twitter:

“Really odd color choices,” one viewer said.

“The house itself is great, but the “designer” they have had the last several years is not my style. I liked the woman they used to use,” a second person shared.

WATCH DRAM HOME 2023 HOUSE TOUR ON HGTV HERE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know