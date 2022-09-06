Love It or List It clients can keep the furniture but not for free











Hilary Farr and David Visentin are back on HGTV to lead the way, as Love It or List It clients figure out whether they are obsessed with the renovation, or want to put it on the market. However, the displayed furniture isn’t free.

Filmed in North Carolina since its move from Ontario, Canada, in 2014, homeowners have met with an interior designer and a real estate agent who provide their houses with a facelift while simultaneously looking for new properties.

As a result, they are met with a total transformation to their properties, complete with new furniture. We already know that the clients pay for the entire renovation – but what happens to the new sofa, furnishings, and other items?

Do they keep the Love It or List It furniture?

By default, clients do not keep the furniture seen on Love It Or List It. However, they have the choice to keep the items if they are willing to pay for them, on top of the renovations they have already paid for.

According to Hooked on Houses, after the episode is filmed, the furniture and additional renovation designs are removed from the home. This means most clients would have to purchase their own items after filming.

While most of the furniture is displayed for show purposes, a HGTV rep told News & Record:

The homeowners always pay for the renovation and they are given the opportunity to purchase the furnishings and décor used for the staging. What they don’t purchase is removed from the home.

HGTV also does not cover the cost of the homeowners’ temporary living arrangements while their home is being renovated, unless it is being done under extreme circumstances such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans react to renovation decor

Viewers are obsessed with the staging on Love It Or List It. Social media is filled with fans in awe of each big reveal, so it’s no wonder so many are wondering if clients get to keep the furniture.

One wrote: “We used to watch HGTV a lot and I just learned on “Love it or List it” that they don’t get to keep the stuff in the renovated home (furniture, appliances etc…) unless they pay racks on racks on racks after the show.”

Another said: “Love it or List It is not about the power of renovation; it is about the power of staging.”

Is the HGTV show real?

Yes, Love It Or List It features real-life clients who are not told what to say during filming, according to Hilary. Some viewers are convinced the episodes are all acted for entertainment purposes, but she said they are genuine reactions.

The Contractor noted that Hilary said, “The show is not at all scripted and the reactions of the homeowners to renovation realities and bad news is very real.” However, Screenrant reports participants have revealed it is scripted.

Just like House Hunters, some of the homes aren’t even for sale, claims Nicki Swift. They might be friends’ homes or homes the show’s producers find, which may make some fans look at the show differently.

