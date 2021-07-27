Who is Mark Stephens on Celebrity IOU? Josh Groban and pianist have played together for 20 years!











The latest and final episode of Celebrity IOU will see the American singer Josh Groban surprise Mark Stephens with a garage makeover. If you aren’t familiar with Mark, let us tell you that he and Josh have been playing music together for nearly two decades now!

Josh, the Grammy Award-winning musician, joins hands with the Property Brothers to renovate part of the latter’s California family home. As the singer goes on to give the bandmate’s garage a new look, here’s everything you need to know about their friendship of years.

Meet the Grammy nominated musician

Mark has gained a reputation for himself over the years for working with some of the biggest names of the music industry, including Diana Ross, Chaka Khan, Alanis Morrisette, James Ingram, David Sanborn, Larry Carlton, George Duke and Take 6.

Having grown up in the neighboring Monterey Peninsula, he moved to Los Angeles when he was 20. Although he was nominated for a Grammy owing to his keyboard skills, he has also composed several “#1 songs on the Billboard Jazz charts,” according to his official website.

You can stream his album The Dream of the Peaceful Warrior on iTunes and Amazon Music. Meanwhile, he is also planning to release his album E Pluribus Unum soon.

Where is Mark Stephens now?

On July 26, Marked surprised his fans with his new number ROCKABYE, which is available to stream on iTunes and “all streaming platforms”, as per the musician’s Facebook post.

In an interview with PEOPLE, talking about his feature on Celebrity IOU, Josh said that Mark has been making music in his garage since last year during the ongoing pandemic.

The singer, with the help of the Scotts transforms the garage into a recording studio.

And, Josh also used the opportunity to praise Mark for the person that he is. “He’s humble. He goes out of his way to make sure everyone around him is taken care of and never asks for much. To be able to show him how much he’s appreciated, that makes me so happy,” Josh noted.

Pianist was “blown away” by the makeover

Much before the episode filmed around his garage renovation aired, Mark took to Facebook to thank Josh for his gesture. He noted in the post that he was completely “overwhelmed with gratitude” for Josh. .

Mark wrote, “I am totally blown away and really still in shock that he would do something like this for me and my family.. I’m just completely overwhelmed with gratitude Josh!!! Much love!!! Thank you!!!”

He also revealed in the same post that Josh along with the Property Brothers even build a new backyard for him.

