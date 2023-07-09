When it comes to home renovation shows, HGTV is the place to be and in 2023 the network brings an eye-opening new series to screens. Flip the Strip drops on HGTV on July 10. Each week, the four home revamping team will do all they can to make their clients’ dreams come true. Let’s get to know the Flip the Strip cast.

HGTV is the network known for bringing hit home transformation shows to screens including the long-running Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast, and Home Town. Now, a group of four tradesmen are the focus of a brand-new show on the network. They have construction jobs by day and slightly different careers by night.

Flip the Strip cast

The Flip the Strip cast is made up of four friends and co-workers as well as Kelly Stone who is a designer working on the series.

Ben Cleary

First up in the group of expert tradesmen is carpenter Benny.

Ben explains on the HGTV series that he has known the other guys for years and that they’re “like brothers.”

In their entertaining career, Ben said that some of the men were on tour together for four or five years which sees them on the road for 10 months at a time.

He added that he’s been around construction his whole life and has a lot of experience in the field.

Dan Paterson

Dan Peterson is the project manager of the group.

Although he runs the home renovation operations during the day, Dan also works nights as an adult entertainer.

He and his team perform every night with Thunder From Down Under, which is the reason that they traveled to America.

Dan is passionate about giving his home renovation clients the best when it comes to their houses. However, he added that sometimes they don’t finish work until 2 am and often “burn the candle at both ends.”

Liam Black

Liam Black works as a painter and finisher by day and a performer by night.

He also runs a CBD brand called Nano Recover, per his Instagram page.

Like his co-stars, Liam hails from Australia but lives in Las Vegas.

Malik Wills-Martin

Malik is in charge of demolition and can basically do anything that’s needed on the site.

As well as being a member of Thunder Down Under, and a cast member on Flip the Strip, Malik is a personal trainer.

He’s also an online health coach who specializes in hormone balancing.

Malik often takes to Instagram to share his body-building achievements as well as sharing videos on the importance of stretching as part of your workout.

Flip the Strip cast: Kelly Stone

While the four construction-savvy Aussies get to work revamping clients’ homes, interior designer Kelly Stone is the woman behind all the creative ideas.

She’s up for taking risks with her design and judging by the show’s trailer, they usually pay off for her happy clients.

Kelly shares many of her beautiful designs via Instagram. She’s known for renovating boring spaces and making them unique in Las Vegas.

