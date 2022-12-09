Christina on the Coast is back for a fourth season on HGTV and once again, it features the reality star’s long-time ‘work husband’ James C Bender.

The brand new season of Christina on the Coast began airing on Thursday, December 8 at 8 PM.

Christina, the 39-year-old HGTV star, previously starred on the show Flip or Flop with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. However, she has been the sole lead of Christina on the Coast since 2019.

Meet James Bender from Christina on the Coast

James is the interior designer and project manager featured on Christina’s HGTV show. He has been a part of the show since 2021’s season 3.

Not only is James one of Christina’s closest workmates but the two also share a close friendship. He even calls himself her “Work-Husband’ on his Instagram bio.

While Christina is no stranger to reality television fame, James too has previously appeared on another home renovation show. As per IMDb, he was a part of the House Hunters Renovation cast in 2012.

James has also worked with Christina on the show, Christina in the Country.

The HGTV star has close to 14,000 followers on Instagram and often posts pictures with his ‘work-wife,’ Christina. His Instagram is also filled with snaps of the projects they’ve worked on.

Christina tells James she and Josh have secretly tied the knot

In the season premiere of her show, the television personality revealed to her project manager that she and Joshua Hall, 42, had secretly tied the knot.

“There’s something I have to tell you,” Christina tells James as she lifts her left hand to show him her wedding ring. “We just did it low key and we’re gonna do a ceremony later.”

She also says, “This is it. Third time’s a charm.”

“Sharing the reason behind her decision to have a quick and low-key marriage, Christina further said, “At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it. So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us. Something private, just for us. And then later we’ll do a reception for the kids and family.”

How many times has Christina been married?

The mother of three has been married three times now.

Her first marriage was with HGTV star and real estate investor Tarek El Moussa. The pair were married for eight years between 2009 and 2018.

They share two kids, daughter Taylor El Moussa (12) and Brayden El Moussa (7).

Her second marriage was with English television presenter, Ant Anstead. The pair were married from 2018-2021. They share a son – Hudson London Anstead, who is three now.

Joshua Hall is Christina’s third husband following their ‘private’ wedding in 2022.

