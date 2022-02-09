Meet the Marrs’: Jenny and Dave’s five adorable kids











Dave and Jenny Marrs are the hosts of the very popular home renovation show Fixer to Fabulous. Renovating and redesigning homes is their passion but they also have another love in their lives – their family.

The couple are the proud parents of not one but five children. They have been best friends since they met in 2002 and have spent their lives building their family as well as building homes.

Dave and Jenny Marrs. Picture: Dave & Jenny Transform Dark “Castle” Into A Bright And Modern Home | Fixer To Fabulous

Meet the Marrs’ five children

After they got married the couple decided to start their family, they always knew they wanted it to be big – and big it was.

The firsts born into the family were their twin boys, Ben and Nate, who are 10-years-old. Next is their eight-year-old daughter, Sylvie, who they adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After Sylvie came Charlotte who is six and their last and most recent is their two-year-old son, Luke.

The couple says they are done with making babies for now as a house with five children under the age of ten is pretty intense.

The couple completely renovated their home a few years ago to make it the perfect house to raise their large and loving family in. Speaking about their family, the couple said,

Needless to say, life is busy, chaotic, and messy. More than anything, it is abundantly joyful and full of laughter. Dave Marrs

They struggled to adopt Sylvie

The couple has said they always wanted a big family and it was very important to them that they adopted one of their children.

As you can imagine when they found out they would be able to adopt their daughter Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo they were over the moon, but the process wasn’t easy.

The couple managed to finish the entire legal process but that seemed to be the only luck they had. After they finished the legalities the DRC government shut down.

The couple ended up having to wait 600 days – almost two years – before they managed to finally get their daughter home.

The love story of Jenny and Dave

The couple met when they both started working for the same company – Newell Brands’ Rubbermaid. Though they worked in different departments they grew a strong connection almost instantly.

Due to Dave’s position, he had to travel a lot for the job so the couple’s relationship started as long distance.

However, in 2004 Dave left the company to pursue his passion for building and home renovation. Jenny stayed at her original position at the start in order to financially support her husband’s dreams.

In 2005 Dave proposed to Jenny on the Eifell tower – obviously she said yes. They had an extravagant and beautiful wedding in Jenny’s home town in Florida and have now been married for 17 years.

