Veronica Valencia is the host of HGTV’s Revealed. The designer and her expert team perform stunning renovations inspired by the unique stories of homeowners’ family history in the new show. So, who is Veronica?

The new HGTV host is remembered for launching to fame in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which also aired on ABC. Now, she’s fronting a new renovation series alongside her busy life as a mom-of-two, and a wife. Reality Titbit learned about the star, including her husband, job, and background.

Credit: HGTV

Veronica Valencia on HGTV’s Revealed

Veronica is the HGTV Revealed host. It is her second main show after Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, where she works with a team of experts who have more than 15 years of experience in renovating combined.

The Mexican-Native American grew up without designer role models who “look like her,” and wants to tell every family story with her work. “Design is so personal and the fact I can impact lives in a big way, it’s a dream,” said Veronica.

She calls her team “amazing” and says that, “As a wife, mother and designer, culture and traditions are so important. When I design, I want to tell every family story.” Clients have been brought to tears with Veronica’s designs!

Host’s husband, job, and kids

Veronica has been married to her husband Kristopher for six years, which she calls the “best decision she ever made.” Together, they have two children, Hunter and River, and both work in the same design studio.

She has over 20 years of experience in the design world, a majority of which has been running behind-the-scenes design teams for over 600 TV home renovation projects across the country.

Veronica has worked for networks spanning HGTV, Netflix, ABC, NBC, Fox, CNBC, and OWN. Now, she juggles being a mom-of-two, wife and designer, and creative director. She’s certainly thriving and said of Kristopher:

Thank you for being so easy to love. THE best decision I ever made. Cheers to the life we have built together… cheers to our two beautiful children… and cheers to YOU my love. The amazing New Yorker who is not only tough and loyal, but sensitive and chivalrous. I love your beautiful caring heart. Always and forever.

Kristopher is a business and project manager for their studio, The Design Hunters. Although Kris doesn’t usually appear on TV, viewers may remember Veronica from HGTV’s Rock The Block, when she judged a 2023 episode.

Veronica runs a studio with her hubby

Veronica opened a design studio with her husband in 2013. The studio, which has been running for a decade, aims to create soulful homes that foster a sense of belonging, warmth, and conversation.

It is a full-service interior design firm involving styling and creative development, based out of Los Angeles and New York City. The studio has now completed renovations in 36 of the 50 United States, and a few internationally.

Specialties are ground-up construction, accelerated build schedules, and high-end residential projects. Their team handles pre-production, creative direction, location scouting, interior design, shopping, installation and wrap.