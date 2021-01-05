What is Mika Kleinschmidt's nationality? 100 Day Dream Home star's roots explored!











Co-host of 100 Day Dream Home star Mika Kleinschmidt helps clients build the perfect house – so where is she from?

Husband-and-wife team Mika and Brian, from Tampa, Florida, have a time limit of three months to help people get their dream homes.

The HGTV series showcases the talents of the married couple, but now viewers want to know more about their background.

So what is Mika Kleinschmidt’s nationality? Where did she grow up?

Screenshot: 100 Day Dream Home Rewind | Thinking of the Future – HGTV Youtube

Meet Mika Kleinschmidt

Yamika, 37, works in real estate development and interior design. She owns Imperial Real Estate LLC, and consultation firm Dirt2Design.

She has showcased her work on 100 Day Dream Home and Rock the Block 2.

Mika is married to show co-host Brian, who she met at Riverview High School in Florida and became a wife to in 2015.

They have a daughter called Jade together, who is almost 12.

@hgtv has become my FAV while in quarantine! And I absolutely LOVE 100 Day Dream Home! Brian and Mika’s energy is infectious! We need more of them! #HomeTogether — Shanissa McKie (@sugarandspice77) May 1, 2020

What is Mika Kleinschmidt’s nationality?

Mika was born and raised in Tampa, Florida

The 100 Day Dream Home co-host is believed to be African-American.

By nationality, Mika is American. In terms of her background, she had to relocate schools when she was younger due to her military family.

Her sister Kayla-Anne is from South Portland, Maine, however no information about Mika’s parents could be found.

Looking at Mika’s Facebook, she can speak Spanish and English, so she may have Spanish heritage or grew up speaking the language.

I want the 100 Day Dream Home couple to build my house. #HGTVSaturday — BelovedBlackCareBear (@tracyanomaly) December 12, 2020

FAST N’ LOUD: Who is Katerina Rawlings? Richard Rawlings’ partner!

Mika on Instagram

She shares several pictures on their latest home-building projects.

Aside from her career, snippets of her relationship with Brian and life as a mother regularly appear on her Instagram.

Mika is also into fitness, and shares photos of her running and working out.

WATCH 100 DAY DREAM HOME ON HGTV EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK