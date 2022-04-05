Mika Kleinschmidt's parents are key to her militant approach on 100 Day Dream Home













Mika Kleinschmidt is most known for her appearance as one part of the husband and wife design duo Mika and Brian who host HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home. The reality star is also a real estate developer with her motto being “either build a new house or renovate an old one.”

Fans now want to know more about the star, like where she comes from- especially who her parents are. Reality Titbit has all the details on her parents as well as her heritage and own extended family.

Meet Mika’s parents

The real estate developer’s parents are called Thomas McGee and Yolanda Pozzi who Mika was born to on 30 March in Tampa, Florida.

Mika isn’t very open about her parents on social media and it’s difficult to find out much about them as they chose to live a private lifestyle. We do know that Mika is very close with her parents as she has mentioned before and says they are very supportive of her success.

In terms of her parents’ careers, it is unknown exactly as to what they do however according to wiki they both have a military background. According to one of Mika’s old Instagram posts her parents were also stationed in Germany for a while.

Mika’s heritage and nationality

As a native of Tampa, Florida, Mika holds American nationality however her ethnicity is African-American meaning she comes of African descent and heritage.

It has also been said before that the real estate developer can speak fluent Spanish which had fans wondering if she was part Latina. This has never been confirmed so we don’t know if she is part Spanish or just grew up speaking the language.

Due to her parents being part of the military, Mika spent a lot of her time growing up moving homes and relocating schools meaning the reality TV star is likely to be very cultured.

Mika has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous partner

Mika and her husband Brian tied the knot back in 2017 and have a wonderful relationship together but not many know that her daughter, Jade, is from a previous relationship.

Kleinschmidt gave birth to her daughter on February 11 2009 and no details have been shared yet about her previous partner pr their relationship. However, Mika has managed to find her true love, Brian, who is also obsessed with her daughter and stands in as an amazing stepfather.

To outline just how much he loves Jade, he posted an adorable picture for her birthday in February 2020 with a caption that said, “Happy Birthday to the best thing that has EVER happened to me.”

