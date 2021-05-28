My Lottery Dream Home: Massachusetts locations explored, Cape Cod, Orange, Webster and more











My Lottery Dream Home sees Massachusetts and Florida residents purchase lottery tickets in a bid to bag themselves their dream home. Let’s take a look at some of the Massachusetts locations featured on the show…

My Lottery Dream Home sees lottery winners looking for their dream homes. Some are ready for retirement, some even want to build their dream homes from the ground up. David Bromstad is the HGTV show’s host who guides the buyers through their new home purchase.

Single Dad Wants To Spend His $1M Prize In A House That Prioritises His Son | My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV: My Lottery Dream Home 2021

By the looks of the HGTV schedule, previously aired My Lottery Dream Home episodes are being shown again in 2021. The show also aired a spin-off show, My Lottery Dream Home International, in 2021 which featured Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as host.

The My Lottery Dream Home episodes see David Bromstad travel all over the USA to meet the lottery winners. Some of the HGTV show’s locations include Orlando and Hollywood in Florida, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Bergen County in New Jersey, Mandeville, Louisiana, downtown Miami, Connecticut and more.

Because of the amount of My Lottery Dream Home winners who have come from Massachusetts and Florida, many viewers have joked on Twitter that residents of anywhere else in the USA shouldn’t bother taking part. One person Tweeted: “all right it’s settled. everybody let’s go ahead and move to Massachusetts and buy some scratchers. Everybody wins on a scratcher in Massachusetts“

if you live in Florida or in Massachusetts it is wise to buy a scratch off ticket. The odds are forever in your favor that you will end up on #mylotterydreamhome



For the rest of us you're just #ShitOutOfLuck — Herb Helle (@HerbHelle) March 2, 2019

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals | Official Trailer

My Lottery Dream Home: Massachusetts locations explored

Some of the Massachusetts locations visited on the show include the following:

Orange, Massachusetts (season 7, episode 12 ‘Mass Cash Stash’).

Webster, Massachusetts .

Wilmington, Massachusetts. season 7, episode 8 ‘Make Me a Millionaire’ sees a couple move from Wilmington to the suburbs outside Boston.

Billerica, Massachusetts is also featured in season 7, episode 8.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Season 2 episode 8, ‘Coast of Dreams’ and episode 12 ‘A Home on the Cape’ feature winners in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is also featured in the following seasons and episodes:

Season 3 episode 3, ‘Lake House Lottery’.

Season 3 episode 6, ‘Dreaming Big in Boston’.

Season 3 episode 9 ‘Gail and Chet: Boston Dream Garden’.

Season 4 episode 7 ‘Family Fortune’

Season 5 episodes 6 and 9

Season 6 episodes 6 and 10

Does David Bromstad live in Massachusetts?

No, David Bromstad doesn’t live in Massachusetts. He lives in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to The Boston Globe, David said that Cape Cod, Massachusetts is one of his favourite places to be.

The 47-year-old said: “I fell in love with the Cape when we filmed there. People said, ‘You have to go to P-town’ so one day we went and explored [Provincetown] … and I’ve been obsessed ever since. I want a house there“.

I do! I live In Orlando so I’m there every once in a while https://t.co/o4Kkyu3Mje — david bromstad (@bromco) November 16, 2019

