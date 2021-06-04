Who is My Lottery Dream Home's youngest winner? Meet her on Instagram!











My Lottery Dream Home on HGTV sees host David Bromstad help cash winners find their perfect living spaces. Who is the youngest winner?

The series involves participants who win big on a scratchcard, or have enough number matches which lead them to win the lottery.

Each winner – which range across different ages and backgrounds – is shown magnificent, expensive homes, with hopes to find their dream home.

So, who is My Lottery Dream Home’s youngest winner? Meet the lottery ticket holder on Instagram, and find out what she’s up to…

100 DAY DREAM HOME: What is Brian Kleinschmidt’s net worth?

My Lottery Dream Home: Youngest winner

The youngest winner, based in North Carolina, won $390,000.

She decided to put the winnings towards buying a home in the area, to share with both her mom and sister.

Big Timber | Official Trailer

Host David Bromstad was put to the task of trying to find the 22-year-old a home with pretty livestreaming spaces.

Oh gosh, David is about to have this young girl "house poor." She needs to put some of those winnings into the bank. #MyLotteryDreamHome — Sham (@ThatSportsChick) May 29, 2021

Who is the youngest MLDH winner?

Hadleigh Painter

She won a scratch card that paid her $25k a year, and decided to choose the cash pay-out of $390k. The budget to buy a house was $550k.

The 22-year-old gamer, who often does live streaming on Twitch, wanted to find a beautiful place where she could do exactly that.

Hadleigh is also a model, actress and public speaker.

The lottery winner, who is the youngest to appear on the show, often creates video edits and art online.

I don’t think y’all understand how excited I am for my episode of #MyLotteryDreamHome — Hadleigh Painter (@HadleighPainter) May 28, 2021

LOVE IT OR LIST IT: Who is host David Visentin’s wife?

Where is the youngest winner now?

Hadleigh is now happily living in her new North Carolina home with her mom and sister Nicole, as well as their cat Yuki.

It looks like she has created the perfect, pink-lit livestreaming space, with anime posters covering one half of a wall.

She is currently attending East Carolina University, where she studies Spanish. Hadleigh also works at Stilllife Greenville nightclub.

Hadleigh is very known in the gaming world – and fans have made their own account dedicated to her!

WATCH MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME ON HGTV EVERY FRIDAY AT 7.30PM/6.30PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK