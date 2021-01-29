How many kids does Nicole Curtis have? Rehab Addict Rescue host's family life explored!











Nicole Curtis is passionate about restoration on HGTV’s Rehab Addict Rescue show. When it comes to her own home life, does she have kids?

The home improvement series sees Nicole buy properties, transforming them from basic homes to incredible places to live.

Viewers regularly see the HGTV host take matters into her own hands by doing a lot of the manual labour herself.

Having seen Nicole successfully create homes for others, the question on fan’s minds is how many kids she has. Keep reading to find out…

Screenshot: Nicole Curtis with son, Rehab Addict, Kitchen Calamity, HGTV

Who is Nicole Curtis?

Nicole, 44, is a mum, home renovator and restorer, investor, realtor and TV producer, and worked on houses a long time before appearing on screens.

She hosted Rehab Addict from 2010 to 2018, before taking some time away from the show to focus on her children, and is now on Rehab Addict Rescue.

The HGTV star was brought up in Michigan, USA, and used to sell garbage finds on Craigslist, before shooting for TV in her Minneapolis hometown.

.@nicolecurtis You nailed it. You made that lovely Detroit couple’s house a home without ripping out a single wall. I’ll call it a resto-vation. I’d move in! #RehabAddictRescue @hgtv — David Douglas (@DavidDouglasTV) January 29, 2021

How many kids does Nicole Curtis have?

Two

Nicole has been open about being a single mom while on the show.

She got pregnant with her 23-year-old son Ethan when she was 20 years old, who she had with her former husband Steve Lane.

Nicole then had her second son Harper in 2015, and has a custody agreement for him with her ex Shane Maguire.

@nicolecurtis you are amazing!! My favorite HGTV a person!! A true star with integrity and ethics!! — Mary Morgan Ippolito (@Mkmarym) January 22, 2021

Does Nicole Curtis have a daughter?

No

Nicole has two sons, however she doesn’t have a daughter.

She does regularly get asked about Tessa, who passed away following a cancer battle after an episode featuring her and her family.

Nicole, who is close friends with Tessa’s parents – including her father and on-screen GC Bobby – helped to tell her story on Rehab Addict.

She said:

I’ve met a lot of children in my 40 years and of course, have two of my own, but this little one was such an old soul. Her smile, her laugh, it was completely captivating.

