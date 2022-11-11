









Nicole Curtis is back on HGTV with a spin-off series of her show, Rehab Addict, in 2022. Rehab Addict Rescue sees Nicole back in her role of renovating houses alongside contractor Bobby. The home reno whiz had success with her HGTV series for many years as it was renewed for eight seasons.

While Nicole has been fixing up homes left right and center during her career, she’s also been juggling family life and raising her two children. So, let’s find out more about the star’s personal life including whether Nicole from Rehab Addict is married…

Is Nicole from Rehab Addict married?

No, Nicole Curtis isn’t married. Fans may be interested in her love life as she returns to HGTV in 2022 and has appeared on TV from the age of 34 to 46.

She describes herself on Instagram as “that blonde chick that saves old houses.”

Speaking at her own TedX talk in 2020, Nicole said she once had a cleaning company called Mrs Cleaning Company: “It wasn’t because I was a Mrs, never was, never have been, don’t know what the future holds,” but she thought that ‘Mrs Clean’ sounded better than ‘Miss Clean’.

Nicole has two children

Many viewers of Rehab Addict will have seen her appear on the show alongside her son, Ethan.

Ethan was with his mother every step of the way during her venture into reality TV. She took to Instagram in September 2022 to share some love for her children. She wrote: “…Every step, this brilliant boy of mine was with me. I couldn’t get enough time with him, still can’t. So blessed to have my boys…”

In 2015, Nicole welcomed her second son, Harper, but opted to keep her pregnancy private per People.

Ethan is now around 25 years old in 2022.

View Instagram Post

Nicole dated Ryan from Rehab Addict

Nicole had relationships with Ethan’s father, Steve Cimini, and later, Shane Maguire, with whom she welcomed Harper.

However, she’s no longer in a relationship with Shane in 2022.

In 2019, People reported that she was dating her former Rehab Addict co-star Ryan Sawtelle. However, the two don’t appear to have posted many photos of one another or themselves together recently.

Reality Titbit can confirm that Ryan and Nicole are no longer together but remain close friends.

Follow Nicole on Instagram at @detroitdesign and Ryan on IG at @ryansawtelle.

NO WAY: Bobby is back on Rehab Addict Rescue alongside Nicole in 2022

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK