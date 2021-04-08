No Demo Reno: Who is Tony Taveras? Instagram, family and career of HGTV star!











Jennifer Todryk may be the star transforming homes on No Demo Reno, but recently she got some help from Tony Taveras. So, who is he?

Turning basic, boring homes into a place of dreams, clients who wish to bring them back to life have turned to Jennifer for some renovation work.

Renovations usually involves tearing down walls, but the core of this series is to fix up a home without any major demolition.

Recently, we have been introduced to Tony Taveras, who has been assisting Jennifer with the homes. Let’s get to know the HGTV star…

Who is Tony Taveras?

Tony is a general contractor, and managing partner at Linear Roofing.

He is also a IFBB Classic Physique Pro, where he showcases his efforts as a regular trainer in fitness and bodybuilding.

The professional athlete for IFBB currently lives in Dallas, Texas, and is also a sponsored athlete for Old School Labs.

The HGTV No Demo Reno cast member calls himself “The Goat”, and regularly makes YouTube videos based on bodybuilding.

So…my new favorite show is No Demo Reno because I (and all of America) get to look at a pretty man (Tony Taveras) who knows how to fix things. — WoodlawnWonder (@WoodlawnWonder) April 2, 2021

Tony Taveras: Family

Tony is a father-of-one to daughter Ziva Amor.

He appears to be in a relationship with real estate agent and fitness enthusiast Lauren Marks, who is the mother of his child.

Tony and Lauren do not seem to be married, as neither of them wear rings in their pictures. However, this has not been confirmed.

Ummmmm…. I think the star of No Demo Reno might be Tony. My GAWD. 😍 pic.twitter.com/aJNsiC83L5 — Tova Litwak (@TovaLitwak) March 26, 2021

Meet Tony Taveras on Instagram

Tony has a popular fanbase already, and it seems like it may be growing now he stars on HGTV’s No Demo Reno.

With at least 102k followers, he has labelled himself as a public figure.

He usually shares videos of him bodybuilding, as well as his job as a professional athlete, with the occasional family picture on there.

His excitement for becoming a cast member on the HGTV show is clear to see, as he has placed it in his bio, and publicly thanked Jennifer.

There’s no doubt that Tony is an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts, who may wish to build their physique.

Several fans often comment on his photos, describing him as “impressive” and “powerful”, to name just a few.

