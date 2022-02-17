Pack your bags! You can stay at the Fixer Upper’s ‘Giraffe House’











HGTV’s Fixer Upper’s home renovators and loving couple Chip and Joanna have been turning homes into magical sanctuaries for the majority of their life and they have gotten pretty good at it.

Season 4 Episode 15 showed the pair working on an amazing property in Waco, Texas, labelled the ‘Giraffe House’. The project was completely different from what the pair usually do as they took a step back from their usual farmhouse vibe to a more modern and cosy one.

We are here to tell you all about the project as well as explore how you can stay in the iconic Giraffe House yourself!

The Giraffe House

The Giraffe House captivated audiences as it was completely different to their usual style. The interior and exterior were very similar and replicated a more modern and mid-century cottage.

It was labelled as the Giraffe House due to the stunning stonework on the outside of the house that replicated the pattern of a giraffe’s fur.

The living room space was a mix of bungalow and cottage vibes with stunning modern elements like furniture and decorations. Chip and Jo wanted to create a relaxing and cosy space for the buyers to enjoy.

The living room showcased a beautiful concrete and wood fireplace and mantelpiece and floors were made of hardwood and were laid in a herringbone pattern adding a sense of charm and ‘je ne sais quoi’ to the room.

You can stay here yourself!

To many fans surprise – you can actually stay here! The property is available to rent so you can experience the Giraffe House for yourself. So, if you’re ever heading to Waco, Texas be sure to nab this spot.

The house is advertised on Air BnB and is hosted by Waco Vacation Rentals. It can fit up to seven guests with its four bedrooms, five beds and two bathrooms.

It has been described on the website as the perfect stay for a “memorable vacation, getaway, girls trip or corporate stay.”

The only downside is it is not pet friendly so you’ll have to leave your furry friends at home!

How much did the Giraffe House sell for?

After spending lots of their time – and money – on the property, the couple managed to negotiate a price with the buyer.

It eventually sold for $65,000 which was, unfortunately, $15,000 under the original asking price.

The total cost of the renovations came to $85,000, meaning the total investments into the property came to $150,000. Though they didn’t make a profit, the couple doesn’t mind as the house has become one of their most iconic on the show.

