Why this couple wants to sue HGTV's Property Brothers - accusations of "lies and misrepresentations"











A couple who had their home renovated on HGTV’s Property Brothers have accused the show’s producers of lying “for financial gain”.

Las Vegas couple Mindy and Paul King auditioned for the renovation series’ casting call in late 2018, but have said they are unhappy with the work.

They are now suing the producers of Property Brothers, as well as a local construction company, due to the work being “plagued with issues”.

Here’s exactly why the couple want to sue the HGTV show…

Screenshot: Paul and Mindy King, Gambles and Jackpots, Property Brothers, Season 14 Episode 7, HGTV

Property Brothers: Mindy and Paul

Mindy and Paul were newlyweds when they auditioned for HGTV’s Property Brothers, while searching for a new home.

They had a budget of $110,000 to renovate, and spent $168,000, after buying a home costing $550,000 on near Elkhorn Road and Tenaya Way. Their total budget was $725,000, as shown in the episode they appeared on.

They looked at more than 150 houses before deciding on the place they wanted to renovate and live in.

The show worked on the oversized entryway, Roman-style columns, and relocated the kitchen to make way for an open-concept flow with a large dining space, bar, and a nook built for game night.

Mindy is also thought to have got the gourmet kitchen “of her dreams”, according to the Scott Brothers website.

She said she felt “undeserving” when the renovation was revealed.

Why is the couple suing Property Brothers?

Their attorney Ryan Ellis said that “the work that was actually performed was plagued with issues”

The lawsuit alleges they were left with code violations, doors that did not hang properly, warped cabinetry and shoddy grout work.

Attorney Ryan Ellis also said:

This matter arises out of the Defendants’ use of big smiles and Hollywood’s bright lights to blind Mr. and Ms. King of the lies and misrepresentations made to them solely for Defendants’ financial gain.

After viewing 150+ houses, newlyweds Paul and Mindy finally found a home they can call their own! Head to the link below to go #InsideTheDesign of last night’s #PropertyBrothers. https://t.co/jtekyOHuDR pic.twitter.com/bSGpxtNGC5 — Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) July 18, 2019

The lawsuit explained

The show, hosted by brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott – who are not named as defendants in the lawsuit – has lawyers for its production company.

Cineflix, its lawyers, wrote that the Nevada State Contractors Board had acknowledged the defects in dispute, saying that Mindy and Paul refused to allow contractor Villa Construction back into the home to make the repairs.

As reported by Review Journal, the contractor should have been allowed a “reasonable opportunity” to make the repairs, according to Nevada law.

However, the couple say claims that they denied access or rejected attempted fixes are “absolutely false”, adding that contractors had free access while the house was empty for two months, as reported by KTNV.

Mindy and Paul also said they allowed contractors in more than ten times over four months, after moving in.

The judge is expected to decide on the motion to dismiss at a hearing later in March 2021.

