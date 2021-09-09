Who is Rachel Taylor on HGTV’s Curb Appeal Xtreme? Instagram explored











HGTV is known for shows based on property renovation. Curb Appeal Xtreme is their latest addition that follows three professionals, who dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of various homes. On watching the first episode, fans seem to be highly interested in cast member Rachael Taylor, who has an impressive following on Instagram.

Rachel is joined by designer John Gidding and Horticulturalist Jamie Durie, who are seen facing extreme challenges while renovating potential properties. As the show navigates the trio’s journey, let’s take a look at Rachel’s personal and professional life.

Who is Rachel Taylor?

Rachel is a carpenter by profession, who made her first on-screen appearance on HGTV’s Curb Appeal Extreme.

She has been in the business for many years and had previously expressed her interest to appear on the show. Apparently, it was Rachel’s New Year’s resolution to come on the show.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Rachel appears to be single as she hasn’t shared any information about dating anyone or being married.

Carpenter’s Instagram explored

Rachel’s personal Instagram mainly consists of posts related to her work. Most of her latest posts talk about her feature on Curb Appeal Xtreme.

She boasts more than 45,000 followers. Her bio reads: “Female carpenter, custom furniture maker & HGTV host. Ice cream lover. Black & German heritage. Los Angeles, CA.”

Rachel has also widely discussed women’s empowerment in several of her social media posts. She comes across as an independent woman who isn’t shy to be vocal about her opinions.

Going by the rest of her posts on Instagram, Rachel seems to be very close to her family as she has shared several pictures with her brother. Most of them display heartwarming captions, where she has discussed her parents’ loss and the importance of family.

Curb Appeal Xtreme star loves children

While it’s unclear if Rachel has any children, considering the privacy she has maintained surrounding her personal life, we can tell that she loves kids.

Several posts on her Instagram either show her sharing a frame with children or creating furniture for them.

The caption of one of Rachel’s pictures with a little girl reads: “Teaching young ladies that they can do anything is not only a passion, it’s also a purpose. I am so fortunate to fill my days building AND inspiring little powerhouses in tutus. My heart is full.”

Curb Appeal Xtreme airs on Wednesdays on HGTV.