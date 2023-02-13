Randy Sherrell on Home Town is no longer part of the show cast. HGTV fans are now asking what happened to him, but the truth is he moved on from Scotsman Co and is now working for a denim company.

He often worked in Ben and Erin Napier’s workshop and became known as one of the store’s vital team members. He’s not the only member who mysteriously left, like Mike Husers, better known as Mike the Floor Guy.

Randy was still working for the Home Town hosts in November 2021, but in the recent series, is nowhere to be seen. Reality Titbit can dish on what really happened to the former show cast member…

What happened to Randy on Home Town?

Randy left Home Town and is now working in customer service for Blue Delta Jeans. He continues to live in Mississippi but started his new job for the denim company, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, in January 2023.

He is also a lifestyle and brand photographer, a job he’s been doing since 2018. His former job was at Scotsman. Co but the role is not listed on his LinkedIn page but continues to be friends with Ben Napier.

In April 2022, Home Town fans took to Randy’s Instagram page to wish him well on his new job. One HGTV viewer wrote: “Good luck with your newest endeavor! Sure gonna miss seeing you in the shop, You and Ben are my faves!”

Randy’s job and family life

Randy celebrated 13 years of marriage with his wife on July 11, 2022. Together, they have two young children, a daughter and a son, Leo. The former Home Town cast member now works in customer service.

The family-of-four lives in Tupelo, Mississippi, while Randy is originally from Laurel. He works for Blue Delta Jeans, a custom pant maker based in the USA. Every pant is made one-of-one using your unique measurements, sewn by hand.

Home Town show cast: 2023

Randy may have waved goodbye to Home Town but there are several cast members who have been there for years, who make up the Home Town HGTV cast in 2023. They include but are not limited to:

Ben and Erin Napier

Project manager Chase

Katie Hinton

Mallorie Rasberry

Ben and Erin’s Laurel Mercantile Co. & Scotsman General Store has more than 100 employees working for them. Their 128 employees all have a hand in making local goods sold like cast iron skillets, with some featuring on Home Town!

