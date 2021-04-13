Rock The Block: Who is the 2021 winner? Meet the pair on Instagram!











Rock The Block came to an end on April 12th, which saw judges crown the winning pair of the 2021 season. So, who won season 2?

The series saw teams of two take over a home as part of a major renovation, with the goal to have the highest property value evaluation at the end.

When it came down to the appraisal values, judges reviewed how each team had used their space, and what they had decided to spend money on.

For those who wanted to go back over what happened during the final, or who just want to find out who won, we have covered it all for you.

Rock The Block season 2 final: Round-up

If you missed the final episode, don’t worry – we’ve got a quick lowdown.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt spent their remaining $10,000 on a home fitness center, while Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent used their $5,000 bonus from the previous week to create a home theater room.

Then, Alison Victoria and Mike Holmes, who had $8,300 left, spent their remaining cash on an energy recover and replenishing air filtration system.

David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks decided to create an additional bathroom, but later realised they had no color paint or money left.

Who won Rock The Block 2021?

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt

Having extended the backyard deck to the indoor gym, it looked like their extra add-on really paid off on season 2.

With the gym described as a “smart use of a space”, judges were impressed with the open and traditional look of the entrance.

They seemed to like the first floor option of an office or bedroom, as well as their electric fireplace, and deck pergola operated via voice command.

However, they didn’t like the bath on the first floor, and were disappointed in the amount of money return on the bowling alley and game room.

Meet Rock The Block 2021 winners on Insta

Brian and Mika, who are husband and wife, first met at high school and now host HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home together.

Looking at Mika’s Instagram, she said she is “most proud that she was able to show her 12 year old daughter that resilience pays off”.

They have a daughter called Jade together, who is almost 12 years old. Mika gave birth to her before marrying Brian, who is not her biological father.

Brian promotes their business on his profile, which is the consultation firm Dirt2Design that they run as a couple.

The Rock The Block 2021 winners have been married since 2015!

