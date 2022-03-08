Rock The Block: Egypt and Mike take the living room crown













HGTV viewers’ favourite time of the week is back, and the winner of the Rock The Block living room challenge has been crowned.

Rock The Block season 3 involves four teams battling it out by renovating old properties. Each week, each room will be judged, resulting in a weekly winner.

Last week, we saw Dave and Jenny Marrs take the crown for the kitchen renovation. This week, contestants had to revamp the living room, but did Dave and Jenny manage to keep their title? Let’s find out…

THE BACHELOR: Sobbing Sarah will go down in history

Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV BridTV 3993 Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV 839711 839711 center 22403

Who won the living room renovation?

Leslie David and Lyndsey Lamb, Dave and Jenny Marrs, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are amongst the cast battling it out each week, but who took the living room crown?

The living room challenge was bagged by Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. As first impressions are everything in a home, this challenge was an important one for the pair to win.

Egypt and Mike were declared the winners by judge Jasmine Roth, a former winner of Rock The Block 2019. Egypt has shared an Instagram photo with her followers of the moment she and Mike came up with their master plan to win the episode.

Egypt and Mike’s living room renovation

If you haven’t had the chance to watch last night’s episode and are wondering what exactly Egypt and Mike did to win the challenge, Reality Titbit has got your back.

The talented pair used their joint efforts to take the crown. Mike wanted to paint the grand wooden beams in the hallway, however, Egypt stood her ground and left them as they are, as she didn’t want to take the colour out of the room.

They also linked the garage and the mudroom, by building a connection. This added significant value to the house, which really impressed both the viewers and judge Jasmine. If anyone knows their decor, it’s Mike and Egypt, and as always they got this part of the challenge spot on.

NETFLIX: Get to know the Ultimatum Marry or Move On cast

Viewers think the win was well deserved

With most competitions, you see viewers unhappy with the results and wishing their favourite couple took the crown. However, this is not the case for the living room renovation, and viewers are extremely happy with the result.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their excitement for Egypt and Mike. One viewer wrote: “Egypt and Mike are showing ALL the way out!!! Attaching the garage was genius!!! Congratulations on the win!!”. Another said: “I wanna buy Mike and Egypt’s house 😩”.

Some viewers even think that the star couple should have won last week’s episode. One viewer wrote: “I still think Egypt and Mike should have won last week. Dave and Jen’s kitchen was missing something”.

WATCH ROCK THE BLOCK EVERY MONDAY ON HGTV AT 9 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK