Will there be Rock The Block season 3? HGTV show's renewal status explored!











Following the end of season 2, viewers want to know whether there will be Rock The Block season 3 – here are the renewal status and potential release date explored.

The second series of Rock The Block came to an end on April 12th, which saw judges crown the winning pair of the 2021 season.

Season 2 of the HGTV programme saw teams of two take over a home as part of a major renovation, with the goal to have the highest property value evaluation at the end.

But will there be Rock The Block season 3? Note that this story contains spoilers about season 2.

Will there be Rock The Block season 3?

At the time of writing, Rock The Block hasn’t been renewed for a third season.

Given the fact that the second series came to an end only a few weeks ago, it’s very early for HGTV to confirm whether there will be more series of this programme.

However, the show has quickly attracted a loyal fan base and good ratings, so a potential season 3 looks very promising.

“Rock the Block on @hgtv is such a good show!” tweeted one viewer. “I now want to buy a house just to renovate it and the market is insane. Season 3 is a must!”

“I wonder if there will be a season 3 of Rock the Block,” reacted another viewer. “Hope so, but can’t imagine who they would get to do it.”

Rock The Block season 3 release date

Rock The Block’s season 2 was filmed in late 2020 and premiered in early 2021.

Therefore, if HGTV gives the green light for another series, the earliest viewers can expect to watch it would be in early 2022.

Filming and production of programmes like Rock The Block usually take about a few months and they premiere a few months later.

Check out HGTV on Twitter and Instagram as these are the places where Rock The Block’s season 3 will be announced if it gets a renewal update.

Who won Rock The Block season 2?

Having extended the backyard deck to the indoor gym, it looked like their extra add-on really paid off on season 2.

With the gym described as a “smart use of a space”, judges were impressed with the open and traditional look of the entrance.

They seemed to like the first floor option of an office or bedroom, as well as their electric fireplace, and deck pergola operated via voice command.

However, they didn’t like the bath on the first floor, and were disappointed in the amount of money return on the bowling alley and game room.

