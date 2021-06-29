Who is Roger on Celebrity IOU? Meet LeAnn Rimes' friend on Instagram!











LeAnn Rimes’ is one of the celebrities surprising their friends – in her case, Roger – with a home renovation on HGTV’s Celebrity IOU.

It will be the second week of the new season, following the launch episode which saw Kris Jenner give her thanks and support to lifelong friend Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is bringing her close friend Roger Canevari onto the show, with the help of the Property Brothers.

For those who have no idea who Roger is, or might recognise him, Reality Titbit are here to explore his Instagram and help viewers get to know him.

HGTV: Who pays for the renovations on Celebrity IOU?

LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek BridTV 3002 LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek 815996 815996 center 22403

Who is LeAnn Rimes’ friend Roger?

Roger is a jewellery designer and good friend of RHOBH’s LeAnn Rimes.

The HGTV star is usually boxing or making jewellery, as the owner of Mantis 7 in Los Angeles, California.

He previously trained at the Fashion Institute of Technology, after attending Valley View High School while growing up.

LeAnn’s friend Roger is in a relationship, according to his Facebook status.

Roger on Celebrity IOU

LeAnn turned to the Property Brothers for help in surprising her friend Roger, who has been there for her through low times.

Wanting to show her “dear friend and lifesaver” how much he is loved, she got stuck into the work by physically helping with the reno work herself.

Longtime friend Roger was in shock when LeAnn showed him the big reveal, having demolished a freestanding wall in the process.

LeAnn, who refers to Roger as her “second dad”, said:

Roger is the one who saw right through what was going on in my life. He knew I was just kind of ready to seek help.

She added that starting her music career at a young age led to “so much anxiety and depression”. Continuing, LeAnn revealed:

I wanted to do something special for you because you’ve helped me so much in my life. Eight years ago, when I was probably at the lowest point of my life, you basically saved my life. I love you so much.

The sleeves are coming off on tomorrow night’s new episode of #CelebIOU with @mrdrewscott @jonathanscott and @leannrimes. 💪 😂 Watch it Monday night at 9|8c on HGTV or stream it tomorrow on @discoveryplus. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4xoLnFbGZW — HGTV (@hgtv) June 28, 2021

CELEBRITY DATING GAME: Who is Shaughn Adamski?

Meet Roger on Instagram

Roger, who has 10K followers, is usually in the boxing ring, making jewellery or chilling with his dog.

He recently commented on a Celebrity IOU clip shared by LeAnn on Instagram, and said: “Did this really happen.”

The “second dad” to LeAnn always supports her latest music releases, regularly posting screenshots of each track to his Instagram.

Roger also says he is a “decent Italian cook” and “kind and generous of heart” in his bio, and recently posted a video of the HGTV show trailer.

He wrote in the caption: “This is all too much! It’s is a little dream and I hope it makes everyone smile!”

WATCH CELEBRITY IOU ON DISCOVERY NOW OR HGTV AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK