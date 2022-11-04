









Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’s season 1 has started airing and Ryan Sawtelle recently showed HGTV star Nicole Curtis some love and support for her new series via Instagram.

Nicole is an HGTV veteran who stars in the highly popular Rehab Addict series. She has been featured on shows like Rehab Addict (2010), Beach Flip (2015), Rehab Addict: Detroit (2015), and most recently Rehab Addict Rescue (2021).

Back in 2019, the star opened up about being in a relationship with her new boyfriend at the time, Ryan Sawtelle.

Meet Ryan Sawtelle

Ryan is the executive director and founder of the White Heart Foundation, a non-profit established in 2010, which serves post-9/11 injured warriors.

He is also the executive director of the Butch Walker Foundation, his Linkedin reveals.

Before getting into the world of nonprofits, Ryan was an actor featuring in national commercials, feature productions, as well as comedic sketches.

He was awarded Citizen of the Year by Malibu Times in 2017 and 40 under 40 Alumni of Pepperdine University.

On his Instagram, Ryan has over 1,400 followers.

Ryan and Nicole made their relationship public in 2019

Nicole opened up about dating Ryan back in 2019. “My heart is happy and having him near me brings a calm I’ve never known,” she told People at the time.

“Not that it’s been easy. Everyone has a great first few months rocking everything they have in common, but after six months you start digging into the other stuff and you either grow apart or negotiate those differences and move forward. And [you] have to make a decision to focus on the fun.”

She revealed that they first met after Nicole began following Ryan’s Instagram posts about Arden, his 8-year-old niece who was battling an aggressive brain tumor.

When the pair met up for the first time, they made a pact to have a light-hearted conversation. Nicole says there was “No mention of cancer” to “save us from both crying like babies.”

They went on a motorcycle ride on their first date and watched the sunset together.

Ryan supports Nicole as Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue starts

Ryan’s last post featuring Nicole was back in 2019.

In August that year, he posted a series of goofy and loved-up images and videos of the couple and wrote the caption “For over a year I’ve been blessed to be the personal piggy-backer of @detroitdesign. In celebration of her beloved bday today, here are some highlights. Happy birthday, babe face. Luuurve you.”

However, since then, the pair hasn’t posted anything about each other on their respective Instagrams.

But recently, Ryan took to his Instagram Stories to post about Nicole’s new show and wish her well.

“Congrats to @detroitdesign on this series. Insane rehab of this lakehouse. Only took you 8 years. Psh.” he wrote.

