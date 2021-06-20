Who is HGTV's Scott McGillivray's wife? Vacation House Rules hosts' relationship explored!











Scott McGillivray has been helping many people revamp their homes on Vacation House Rules. Here’s a look at who is his wife Sabrina McGillivray as we explore the HGTV host’s relationship.

Throughout the show, Scott has helped various homeowners transform their vacation homes into homes that will earn them some money. Scott also seeks help from designer Debra Salmoni who assists him in making big changes to the house. Together, the pair has managed to make many people happy.

Who is Scott McGillivray’s wife?

Scott is married to Sabrina McGillivray. The pair got married in 2009 and are proud parents of two daughters. Unlike Scott, who is completely invested in renovating houses, Sabrina is a teacher.

Their relationship and bond have always been the center of attention. In fact, Sabrina has also made some appearances on HGTV. Scott had even spoken about their wedding dance video that went viral.

In an HGTV introductory video, he said: “When we got married I knew the first dance would be a big thing, so a few months before the big day, right around Valentine’s Day, I surprised her with some dance lessons.”

He continued: ““She didn’t need them but I did, and she really appreciated how hard I worked to try and master the dance. Little did we know at the time that the video of our wedding dance would end up on YouTube and get hundreds of thousands of views!”

Who are Scott McGillivray’s children?

Scott’s first daughter daughter is named Myah. The pair welcomed their second daughter two years later and named her Layla.

The reality tv host often shares pictures of his family on Instagram. Recently, Scott posted a series of pictures wishing his wife a Happy Mother’s Day.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in our lives. You are a teacher, role model, inspiration, and an amazing mom. Today you deserve to relax and I’ll take care of everything.”

At the same time, Scott has shared pictures showing how he likes to spend time with his daughters. Right from baking a cake to doing arts and crafts, he seems to have all his time occupied.